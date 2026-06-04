The Summer 2026 Print Edition Of Biobased Diesel® Available Soon: Get Your Free Copy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Summer 2026 print edition of Biobased Diesel-the must-read trade journal servicing the fast-growing global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, marine biofuel and biodiesel sectors-is scheduled for printing in early June.

The issue features the largest compilation of expert contribution articles on the market today curated into one magazine serving the biobased diesel sector.

Subscriptions are free of charge. Simply go to the Biobased Diesel Daily® website (biobased-diesel) and fill out the short contact form in the website footer. Those who subscribe before June 8 will receive the latest print edition of Biobased Diesel® in the mail*.

At 64 pages, the summer issue will feature a variety of technical pieces, feature articles, opinion columns, news and information by leading experts from some of the most well-known companies and organizations in these industries.

The Biobased DieselTM suite of media products-Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel), Biobased DieselTM Weekly, an e-newsletter sent every Tuesday morning, and Biobased Diesel®, the print publication-is edited and published by the award-winning veteran biofuels writer and editor Ron Kotrba, who has been covering the sector for more than 20 years.

“The latest edition of Biobased Diesel® features 28 advertisers and more than 20 articles, including nine multipage features and nine columns from 21 different authors on highly technical topics ranging from filtration, process technologies, fuel storage and dispensing, fuel quality and performance, rendering, UCO theft detection, AI, eliminating risk exposure, regulatory compliance and, of course, how the new Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligations finalized by U.S. EPA in March are driving a massive recovery in the biodiesel space,” Kotrba says.

Kotrba is the author of “The Birth of American Biodiesel” -a book published in 2022 celebrating the National Biodiesel Board's 30th anniversary-and winner of NBB's 2019 Eye on Biodiesel Influence Award.

The 64-page summer issue of Biobased Diesel®, which is receiving bonus distribution at Clean Fuels Alliance America's June Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., and the 2026 North American Renderers Association Annual Convention this October in Tucson, Arizona, is made possible thanks to advertising support from the following companies:

Baker Commodities

Benecor

Biobased Academy®

CFR Engines

Clean Fuels Alliance America

CPM|Crown

Dicalite

EcoEngineers

Engine Technology Forum

Evonik

Green Energy Biofuel

Imerys

Iowa Biodiesel Board/Iowa Soybean Association

Michigan Advanced Biofuels Coalition

Myande Group

Ocean Park

Otodata

PMI

PQ Corp.

Reiter USA

Render magazine

Rimba

R.W. Heiden Associates

Saint Paul Commodities

Teikoku USA

Topsoe

Veriflux

WWS Trading

Given the record-high RFS volumes for biobased diesel set by EPA for 2026 and 2027, the next year and a half are expected to be a period of maximum production and growth in the sector. To advertise your company's products, equipment, technologies or services to this fast-growing sector, contact Kotrba today.

Advertising options for 2026 are still available but limited. Sales for 2027, however, including full-year multimedia (print, website, newsletter) advertising packages, are open and prices are just a fraction of what other media outlets charge. Call or email Kotrba to book your 2027 advertising package with the Biobased DieselTM suite of media products.

*Print journal available only to addresses in the U.S. and Canada until further notice. Subscribers outside the U.S. and Canada will receive a digital version of the print magazine via email.