Your First 48 Hours In Argentina: An Arrival Guide The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Argentina · Step by Step

Money is simple now. Cards and ATMs work at the real exchange rate (~1,440 pesos per dollar) - the blue-dollar cash rituals are history. Get the SUBE. One rechargeable card runs the subte, buses and trains - buy it at any kiosk. The SIM. Claro, Personal or Movistar prepaid at kiosks; bring your passport. From Ezeiza. Official taxi counters, the airport bus, or ride apps - never the freelance“taxi?” guys in arrivals. Mind the clock. Dinner at 9:30pm is early; the city runs three hours later than you do.

Key Facts

Buenos Aires greets you with European boulevards and a timetable from another planet. This opening step of our Argentina series covers your first 48 hours in Argentina - money, SIM, transit and the small decoders that make the city click before the paperwork starts.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Argentina? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Hour 0–3: airport, pesos, getting in

At Ezeiza, skip every freelance driver who murmurs“taxi” and use the official taxi counters in arrivals, the airport bus into the centre, or a ride app from the parking level. Money has lost its old drama: with the exchange rates converged near 1,440 pesos to the dollar, your foreign card now works at the honest rate - pay by card freely, pull modest cash from bank ATMs (withdrawal limits run low and fees apply, so think small and often), and keep a few US dollars as backup rather than strategy. The Western Union pilgrimage that defined the blue-dollar years is, blessedly, obsolete.

Hour 3–24: SIM, SUBE, neighbourhood

A prepaid SIM from Claro, Personal or Movistar takes ten minutes at a kiosk or carrier store with your passport - a local number unlocks delivery apps and the WhatsApp-run economy. Next, the SUBE card from any kiosko: one rechargeable card for the subte, every bus and the urban trains, at fares that round to pennies. Base yourself in Palermo (Soho for cafés, Hollywood for nightlife) or elegant Recoleta for the first stay - our Buenos Aires city guide compares the neighbourhoods - and take the classic first walk: Plaza de Mayo to the Casa Rosada, then coffee in a café notable, because some clichés are mandatory.

Hour 24–48: apps, rhythm, first errands

Install the trinity: Mercado Pago (the QR-payment wallet half the city uses), Cabify/Uber, and PedidosYa for delivery. Then recalibrate your clock - lunch at 1:30pm, dinner reservations from 9pm, bars filling at midnight; fighting the rhythm is futile, joining it is the integration. Practise the two local words that open doors (“che” and“dale”), accept that Argentine Spanish swaps“ll” for a“sh” sound, and keep the phone off café tables facing the street - the city's one real street risk is the motochorro phone-snatch, and pocketed phones bore them.

Before Monday: line up the paperwork

If you're staying beyond tourism, your weekend reading is the rest of this series: the residency routes (rentista incomes near US$2,000 a month, the nomad visa, and Decreto 366's stricter enforcement), the DNI and CUIL identity numbers every contract asks for, and the banking reality of pesos, dollars and Mercado Pago. Argentina rewards arrivals who sequence the paperwork early - and punishes nobody more reliably than the optimist who“sorts it later.”

Frequently Asked Questions Should I bring US dollars to Argentina now?

Only as backup. With converged rates near 1,440 pesos per dollar, cards and ATMs give the real rate - the blue-dollar cash strategies are obsolete.

How do I get from Ezeiza airport to the city?

Official taxi counters in arrivals, the airport bus, or ride apps from the parking level. Ignore freelance drivers offering rides.

What is the SUBE card?

The rechargeable card for all public transit - subte, buses, trains. Buy and top it up at any kiosko.

Is Buenos Aires safe for arrival days?

Yes with one habit: keep your phone off outdoor tables and pocketed on the street - opportunistic phone-snatching is the main urban risk.

What should I sort first if I'm staying long-term?

Residency route, then the DNI/CUIL numbers, then banking - in that order. The rest of this series walks each step.

Living in Buenos Aires: The 2026 Expat Guide Residency in Argentina: visas explained Banking in Argentina: pesos and dollars

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