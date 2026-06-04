Taxes And Tax Residency In Argentina (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Argentina · Step by Step

The trigger. Twelve months of presence - or taking up permanent residence - generally makes you an Argentine tax resident. What residents owe. Progressive income tax up to 35 percent on worldwide income. The surprise. Bienes Personales - an annual wealth tax on worldwide assets above a threshold - catches expats off guard. No US treaty. The US and Argentina have no comprehensive income-tax treaty; foreign tax credits do the offsetting work. The IDs. Everything runs through ARCA (the former AFIP) and your CUIT/CUIL - from the earlier step of this series.

Key Facts

Argentina's lifestyle math improved when the peso stabilised; the tax math deserves the same attention. This step of our series explains taxes and tax residency in Argentina: when you cross the line, the income tax and the wealth tax that follow, and how to plan a cross-border life without a treaty's safety net.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Argentina? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Know when you become a tax resident

Argentina's main triggers are clean: foreigners generally become tax residents after twelve months of presence in the country (short absences don't reset the clock), or earlier by obtaining permanent residence. Until then, you're taxed only on Argentine-source income - which is why nomads on tourist rhythms and first-year temporary residents often owe little here. The corollary deserves respect: the rentista or nomad visa from earlier in this series doesn't itself make you a tax resident, but the calendar quietly will.

Step 2: What residents pay

Tax residents owe progressive income tax up to 35 percent on worldwide income - salaries, freelance income, dividends, rents, wherever earned - administered by ARCA (the renamed AFIP) through your CUIT/CUIL. Then comes the tax most newcomers have never met: Bienes Personales, an annual wealth tax on worldwide assets above a threshold - your foreign brokerage account, the apartment back home, all of it potentially in scope, at rates that vary with where assets sit. Recent reforms have softened rates and raised thresholds, but the principle stands: in Argentina, planning means planning for two taxes, not one.

Step 3: Plan without a treaty

Here's the structural quirk: the US and Argentina have no comprehensive income-tax treaty (Argentina does have treaties with many other countries). For Americans, double-tax relief therefore leans on the unilateral tools - foreign tax credits on both sides and the foreign-earned-income exclusion - which work, but with less elegance and more accounting. The practical sequence for any nationality: a cross-border consultation before month twelve, an honest inventory of worldwide assets against the wealth-tax threshold, and a decision about timing - because arriving in January versus July can shift when residency bites.

Step 4: The working file

If you'll earn locally, the monotributo simplified regime (the next step in this series) bundles tax and social contributions for freelancers at modest revenue - the standard on-ramp for working expats. Whatever your shape: hire a contador (Argentine accountants are battle-tested and affordable), keep your foreign-account statements organised for the wealth-tax filing, and diarise the annual deadlines. Argentina's tax system rewards the same virtue as its bureaucracy generally - early, boring compliance - and punishes improvisation with interest.

Frequently Asked Questions When do I become a tax resident of Argentina?

Generally after twelve months of presence, or earlier if you take permanent residence. Until then, only Argentine-source income is taxed.

What is Bienes Personales?

Argentina's annual wealth tax on worldwide assets above a threshold - foreign accounts and property included. Recent reforms raised thresholds and trimmed rates, but residents must inventory and file.

Is there a US–Argentina tax treaty?

No comprehensive income-tax treaty exists. Americans rely on foreign tax credits and the earned-income exclusion to avoid double taxation - workable, but get professional advice.

What if I only have foreign income and stay under a year?

Non-residents are taxed on Argentine-source income only - which is why sub-12-month stays are tax-light. The clock, not the visa, is what changes that.

Who handles taxes in Argentina?

ARCA (formerly AFIP), through your CUIT/CUIL. A local contador is the standard, affordable way to stay compliant.

DNI and CUIL: the IDs expats need Residency in Argentina: visas explained Banking in Argentina: pesos and dollars

Connected Coverage

Read More from The Rio Times

Healthcare in Argentina for Expats (2026) Renting an Apartment in Argentina for Expats (2026) Your First 48 Hours in Argentina: An Arrival Guide