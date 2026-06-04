Working Legally In Mexico: RESICO And Freelancing (2026)
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Permission first. Working for Mexican clients requires residency with work authorization (“permiso para trabajar”) - tourists may not.
RESICO is the headline. The simplified regime taxes service income at roughly 1%–2.5% of gross receipts - among the lightest rates anywhere.
Foreign clients, foreign payroll. Remote workers paid abroad sit in a different lane - the 183-day tax-residency rule still decides where you owe.
Everything runs on facturas. The CFDI e-invoice, issued against your RFC, is how income officially exists.
Get the contador. A Mexican accountant costs roughly MX$1,000–2,500 (US$55–135) a month and pays for itself in avoided mistakes.
You have the residency, the RFC and the bank account from earlier steps - this one turns them into a legal livelihood. Working legally in Mexico means matching your situation to the right tax regime, and for most expat freelancers the answer has a name: RESICO, one of the friendliest small-earner regimes in the world.RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Sort the permission question
Three situations, three answers. Working for Mexican clients or employers requires a residency card with work authorization - temporary residents request the“permiso para trabajar” notation (employer-sponsored cards include it; rentista-based cards typically don't until you ask the INM to add it), while permanent residents work freely by right. Remote workers paid by foreign companies occupy the famous gray-comfortable lane: no Mexican employer, no Mexican-source income, and Mexico's practical concern is whether you become a tax resident - the 183-day rule covered in our tax guide. And tourists on an FMM may not work for Mexican payers, full stop.Step 2: Meet RESICO, the expat freelancer's regime
When you register your RFC for economic activity, the SAT assigns you a régimen - and the Régimen Simplificado de Confianza (RESICO) is the one to ask about. Open to individuals with gross receipts up to MX$3.5 million (about US$190,000) a year, it taxes gross income at roughly 1% to 2.5% - no deduction gymnastics, minimal bookkeeping, retention handled largely through the e-invoice system itself. The trade: no deductions at all, and discipline requirements (file on time, stay current) that can eject you into the heavier general regime. For higher earners or deduction-heavy businesses, the alternative is persona física con actividad empresarial - progressive rates up to 35%, but every legitimate expense (with its factura) deducts.Step 3: Learn the factura economy
Mexican taxation runs on the CFDI - the digital factura you issue clients for every payment, generated through the SAT system with your e-signature (e) from the RFC step. Clients won't pay invoices that aren't facturas; expenses don't deduct without one; the system cross-checks itself in real time. Add IVA: services to Mexican clients generally carry 16% value-added tax, charged on top, declared monthly. This is exactly where the contador earns the fee - monthly declarations, factura hygiene and regime strategy for MX$1,000–2,500 (US$55–135) a month is the standard expat arrangement, and the consensus of everyone who tried the DIY route first.Step 4: Keep the two systems straight
The recurring expat confusion is mixing the lanes. If you're a Mexican tax resident (home and center of vital interests here, or 183-plus days), Mexico taxes your worldwide income - including the foreign clients - with treaty credits preventing true double taxation for Americans, Canadians and most Europeans (the US-Mexico treaty plus the foreign tax credit handle the overlap; US citizens file the IRS return regardless). If you're not a Mexican tax resident, Mexican-source income still owes Mexican tax - which is why working for local clients without an RFC is the line not to cross. The clean setup most working expats land on: residency with work permission, RFC under RESICO for any Mexican-source work, foreign income declared where the treaty says it belongs, contador on retainer, facturas for everything. Boring, light, legal.Frequently Asked Questions Can I freelance for Mexican clients as a temporary resident?
Only with work authorization on your card - request the“permiso para trabajar” from the INM if your card lacks it. Permanent residents work by right.What is RESICO and what does it cost me?
The simplified trust regime: gross service income up to MX$3.5 million (about US$190,000) a year taxed at roughly 1%–2.5%, with minimal bookkeeping - but no deductions.Do remote workers with foreign clients need an RFC?
Not for the foreign work itself - but tax residency (183 days) can make Mexico tax that income anyway, and an RFC is needed for treaty-clean filing. See our Mexico tax guide.What is a factura (CFDI)?
The official digital invoice issued through the SAT against your RFC. Income officially exists through it; expenses deduct only with it.Do I really need an accountant?
At MX$1,000–2,500 (US$55–135) a month for declarations and regime strategy, the contador is the consensus best purchase of working-expat life in Mexico.Connected Coverage
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RFC and CURP: getting the tax ID
The 183-day tax residency rule
Taxes in Mexico for expats
Read More from The Rio Times
- Expat Communities in Mexico: Building a Social Life Learning Spanish in Mexico: The Expat Shortcut (2026) Internet, Mobile and Coworking in Mexico (2026)
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