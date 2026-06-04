Tumkur University Convocation: Contractor Goes Missing, Students Get Cash Cheques Instead Of Gold Medals

Tumkur University convocation turned controversial after the contractor responsible for supplying gold medals went missing. As medals failed to arrive on time, students were reportedly given cash cheques instead, triggering anger, doubts.

Students who were set to receive gold medals at the 19th Convocation of Tumkur University have expressed disappointment and anger over the university administration's delay in awarding the medals.

The students were delighted to be recognised for their academic excellence after years of hard work and dedication. However, their happiness soon turned into frustration as the university reportedly distributed cash cheques instead of gold medals at the last minute due to delays in procuring the medals. The move has sparked criticism among the awardees, who accused the administration of mishandling an important moment in their academic journey.

According to the students, receiving the actual gold medal was an integral part of the honour and recognition associated with their achievement. Several awardees questioned why the university had failed to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the convocation ceremony.

The contractor responsible for supplying gold medals to Tumkur University has reportedly gone missing, leading to disruption in medal distribution at the 19th Convocation.

The university administration had awarded a contract to a person from Madhya Pradesh for the manufacture and supply of 119 gold-plated silver medals at a cost of around ₹7.9 lakh. However, just a few days before the convocation, the contractor allegedly went missing and could not be contacted. As a result, the medals did not reach the university in time.

Students have alleged that due to this lapse, the administration opted to distribute cash cheques instead of gold medals during the ceremony.

Students have expressed anger on stage over the university administration's decision to give them cash cheques instead of gold medals.

“We do not want money, we want the gold medal we earned,” they said.

The students alleged that they were treated unfairly due to the contractor's lapse and the delay on the part of the Tumkur University administration. They also expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the issue, stating that the incident at the convocation has raised serious concerns and doubts.

The decision by the Tumkur University administration to award the contract for the manufacture of gold medals to a person from Madhya Pradesh has raised several concerns.

According to students, questions are being raised over the basis on which the contract was given to an out-of-state contractor, especially when several institutions and contractors are available within Karnataka. They have sought clarity on the selection process and the criteria followed for awarding the contract.

Questions have been raised over the conduct of Tumkur University regarding the selection of the contractor for gold medal work, with concerns expressed about whether his background and credibility were properly verified.

Criticism has also been directed at the university administration for allegedly failing to exercise due diligence while assigning work related to such an important convocation.

The disappearance of a contractor from Madhya Pradesh, who was awarded a ₹7.90 lakh contract at the last minute for the convocation, has further raised concerns among students.

Some students have expressed doubts over whether there was any malpractice or negligence involved in the case, pointing to possible lapses in the university's handling of the contract and medal distribution process.

There has been a demand for a comprehensive investigation into the entire process, from the awarding of the contract to the related financial transactions.

Students have called for the truth to be revealed, expressing disappointment over the incident on the day of the convocation celebrations.