Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Show Support For Women's T20 World Cup Team

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari came forward as the prime supporters for the Indian Women's Cricket Team ahead of the T20 World Cup in England and Wales from next week. The lead stars of Yash Raj banner's upcoming film 'Alpha' expressed their pride in the women's cricket team of India, calling them their inspiration in life.

In the video, Alia Bhatt calls the women cricketers their "inspiration" by expressing their fan love for cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. While sharing the video, Yash Raj wrote, "From 2 Alphas to Team India's 15 Alphas! The message is clear, loud & proud... Team same, toh jazba bhi same! ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts 12th June!"

From 2 Alphas to Team India's 15 Alphas! The message is clear, loud & proud... Team same, toh jazba bhi same! ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 2026 starts 12th June!#Alpha #T20CreatorClub twitter/U0f36bXLvT - Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 4, 2026

About the Women's T20 World Cup

The 2026 Women's T20 WC will commence from June 12 in England and Wales, with the final on July 5. New Zealand will be defending the crown that they won in 2024.

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