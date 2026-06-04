Saylor Downplays BTC Slide As Microstrategy Faces $11B Paper Loss

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy's bitcoin treasury is back in focus as Bitcoin trades below the company's average acquisition price, renewing questions about the long-running treasury thesis led by Michael Saylor. Strategy, the parent of MicroStrategy, holds 843,706 BTC acquired at an average price of $75,699 per coin, delivering a total cost basis of about $63.8 billion. With the latest downturn, the reserve's value is estimated at roughly $52.6 billion, producing an unrealized loss of about $11.2 billion on paper, according to Strategy's dashboard.

The dip comes as Strategy also faces headwinds in its secondary equity instrument and broader market dynamics. The company's variable-rate perpetual preferred stock, STRC, has traded below its stated $100 par value and hovered around $94.6 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Strategy's stock (formerly under the MSTR ticker) was down about 1.5% in pre-market trading, trading near $124.70, according to Yahoo Finance data.

The paper loss compounds scrutiny of Strategy's bitcoin-treasury model at a time when Bitcoin itself has faced renewed selling pressure. In the same period, Strategy disclosed selling 32 BTC, its first sale since 2022. That move followed a prior tax-related sale cycle, and it comes alongside broader market indications that BTC's price swings are testing the resilience of large-scale corporate treasury strategies.

Bitcoin's price trajectory remains central to the debate around corporate BTC reserves. At the time of reporting, BTC traded around $63,157, down about 4.7% on the day and 13.8% over the past week, with a roughly 20% slide over the past month, according to data aggregated by TradingView. The drawdown has coincided with a broader wave of outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs, which Cointelegraph noted recently reached about $4.4 billion over the last 13 trading days.

In a bid to calibrate the market narrative, Strategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor pushed back against a purely bearish read on the holdings. In a post on X, he argued that exchange-traded fund outflows were“pressuring BTC,” while capital markets have redirected around $400 billion into AI infrastructure over the past six months.“This is a capital rotation, not a Bitcoin impairment. Volatility creates opportunity,” Saylor wrote.

Some market observers framed the STRC price move as a function of typical preferred-stock dynamics rather than an indication of underlying problems.“STRC's $100 par value is not a price floor. It's the stated value used for liquidation preference and certain redemption provisions,” noted investor Scott Melker, adding that a mild discount to par-about 5%-reflects investors demanding a higher yield or pricing risk, which is a conventional feature of preferred stocks.

Strategy's Bitcoin reserve stands at 843,706 BTC with an average cost basis of $75,699 per coin, totaling about $63.8 billion; current value sits near $52.6 billion, implying an unrealized loss of roughly $11.2 billion per the company's dashboard. STRC, Strategy's perpetual preferred stock, trades around $94.6, well below its $100 par value, illustrating how market conditions affect the willingness to issue new preferred stock to fund further BTC acquisitions. Strategy recently sold 32 BTC, marking its first sale since 2022; the firm previously executed a tax-related sale in 2022 and followed with a sizable repurchase two days later. Bitcoin's price hovered around $63,157 at the time of reporting, down roughly 4.7% on the day and 13.8% over the past week, with spot BTC ETF outflows contributing to the broader sell-off. Analysts at Standard Chartered suggest the market may be approaching a local bottom contingent on Strategy's next moves; a fresh BTC-buy signal could bolster confidence in a floor being formed.

Key takeawaysStrategy's treasury in context: what's changed and what to watch

Source lines and data points cited above come from Strategy's official dashboard, Strategy, and related public disclosures; price movements and ETF flow figures are drawn from market trackers and Cointelegraph reporting. The latest price data for BTC and ETF outflows are as reported by TradingView and Cointelegraph's coverage on ETF activity.

As the year unfolds, the market will be watching for a concrete signal from Strategy-whether a renewed wave of BTC purchases or a shift toward reinforcing liquidity without significant additional bitcoin accumulation. Such moves will not only influence Strategy's financials but could also reverberate through investor sentiment around corporate BTC programs and the broader crypto market.

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