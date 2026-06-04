Karnataka Will Proceed With Mekedatu Project, Says CM D.K. Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state government will continue to pursue the Mekedatu project, asserting that it will carry out the work while respecting legal and constitutional processes.

After chairing a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats and officials from various departments at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar briefed the media on the decisions taken.

Responding to a question on Karnataka's stand regarding the Mekedatu project in the context of alliance politics in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project for the past 30 to 40 years.

"They have been opposing this for the last three to four decades. The matter has already been considered by the court. We have submitted our Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central government, and it is under review," he said.

He added that the issue is currently before the Centre and that Tamil Nadu has been pursuing legal remedies, including approaching the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court has already taken note of the matter. We respect their opinion, and we will do our work. Let the people decide," he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that Karnataka will move ahead with its responsibilities while adhering to legal procedures and respecting the views of neighbouring states.

The Mekedatu project is a proposed multipurpose dam and drinking water project across the Cauvery River in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka, aimed at supplying drinking water to Bengaluru and nearby regions.

The project has faced long-standing opposition from Tamil Nadu over concerns related to Cauvery water sharing.

Karnataka maintains that the project is essential for meeting Bengaluru's growing water demand. Karnataka has submitted the DPR to the Central Water Commission and awaits Central approval.

Responding to a question on whether youth-focused initiatives were being introduced ahead of elections, Shivakumar denied any political motive.

"We are not doing this with elections in mind. We are focused on improving the quality of life of young people. Our guarantee schemes are aimed at improving living standards during inflation. Every citizen should have a secure life," he said.

He added that the government will provide free bus passes for all students, regardless of age or gender, as part of efforts to improve access to education and mobility.