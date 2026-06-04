Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 To Define Libya's Next Phase Of Energy Expansion In Tripoli

MENAFN - African Press Organization) TRIPOLI, Libya, June 4, 2026/APO Group/ --

The fifth edition of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 returns to Tripoli on January 23–25. Positioned as Libya's landmark energy event, LEES serves as the country's premier international platform for investment, technical collaboration and private sector engagement across oil, gas, power and renewables.

LEES 2027 builds directly on the outcomes of LEES 2026, which marked Libya's shift from post-recovery stabilization to execution-led development. The 2026 edition established an estimated $18 billion pipeline of energy and infrastructure projects and repositioned the sector from ambition to delivery, setting the foundation for the 2027 summit's execution-focused agenda.

A central focus for 2027 is upstream acceleration. The National Oil Corporation's (NOC) 2026 licensing round introduced 22 on- and offshore exploration blocks, the country's first in 17 years, alongside a mandate to drill 70 to 100 new wells annually. With support from the Ministry of Oil & Gas, LEES 2027 will evaluate initial seismic results, contract awards and the transition from exploration rights into operational development phases.

Production expansion remains a core investment theme. Libya's output stabilized at approximately 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, with LEES 2027 targeting pathways toward 1.6 million bpd in the near term and a long-term ambition of 2 million bpd. The summit – endorsed directly by the NOC – will focus on infrastructure bottlenecks, field optimization and midstream capacity required to support higher output levels.

Gas monetization and large-scale infrastructure development will also feature prominently. Eni's $8 billion offshore Structures A&E project remains on track for completion by late 2027, while discussions around Chevron-linked shale studies highlight potential resources estimated at 123 trillion cubic feet of gas and 18 billion barrels of oil across key basins, including Sirte, Murzuq and Ghadames.

The sector aims to attract an estimated $3–4 billion in annual drilling investment following unified drilling regulations announced in 2026. LEES 2027 will assess early implementation outcomes, including operational safety, fiscal predictability and contract execution efficiency across upstream assets.

Meanwhile, Libya's 4 GW solar roadmap is advancing, anchored by TotalEnergies' 500 MW Sadada solar project. Supported by the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya as an institutional partner, LEES 2027 is expected to focus on financial close milestones, construction timelines and the scaling of independent power purchase structures within the national grid strategy.

Human capital development will also remain a strategic pillar at next year's event, with the Energy JEEL initiative having trained more than 900 youth participants aged 15–35 in engineering, digital systems and energy operations, forming a national talent pipeline aligned with Libya's long-term energy transition and industrial expansion goals.

Against this backdrop, LEES 2027 – which takes place at the Tripoli International Convention Center – will serve as the sector's execution benchmark, converting licensing frameworks, infrastructure commitments and production targets into operational outcomes across hydrocarbons, power generation and next-generation energy systems.

“Moving from licensing and planning into large-scale execution and infrastructure delivery, LEES 2027 is a focal point for this critical transformation in Libya's energy sector,” says James Chester, CEO of LEES 2027 organizer Energy Capital & Power.“It will be a defining platform where investment commitments from 2026 are translated into measurable production, capacity expansion and long-term energy security outcomes.”

Join industry leaders at the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2027 in Tripoli and explore investment opportunities in one of Africa's most dynamic energy markets. LEES 2027 offers a premier platform for partnerships, innovation and sector growth. Visit to secure your participation. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.