EXL Announces Integration With NVIDIA Transaction Foundation Model Workflow To Help Financial Institutions Build Next-Generation AI For Fraud, Risk And Transaction Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the integration of NVIDIA's Build Your Own Transaction Foundation Model developer example into its AI and analytics offerings, enabling financial institutions to rapidly build and deploy transaction intelligence applications powered by their own proprietary data.

As banks, payments firms and insurers move beyond fragmented, task-specific AI models, EXL is helping clients operationalize unified, transformer-based transaction models across fraud detection, risk management, personalization and recommendation use cases.

Built on NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, the Build Your Own Transaction Foundation Model developer example enables organizations to train and fine-tune models on billions of transaction events-including payments, transfers, product interactions and behavior signals - to create a richer, contextual understanding of customer behavior and financial activity.

“Every financial institution is sitting on decades of transaction data that holds the answer to their biggest challenges - fraud, risk, underwriting, customer experience,” said Kevin Levitt, senior director of global business development for the financial services industry at NVIDIA.“By integrating the Build Your Own Transaction Foundation Model developer example with EXL's deep financial services expertise, financial institutions create a shared intelligence fabric that drives smarter decisions and better customer outcomes.”

By embedding the developer example into EXLerate TM, EXL helps financial institutions build, customize and operationalize transaction foundation models using their own proprietary datasets. This reduces reliance on fragmented legacy systems and manual feature engineering, while accelerating the transition from siloed, rules-based systems to intelligent, adaptive transaction monitoring and decision systems. These capabilities speed the deployment of AI-powered applications across the enterprise and support high-value use cases including, fraud detection, anomaly identification, personalization, recommendation engines and intelligent decisioning.

“The next frontier of enterprise AI is built on unified transaction intelligence,” said Vikas Sharma, head of the banking and capital markets at EXL.“For years, firms have built separate models for fraud, underwriting, risk and customer engagement, but the future belongs to institutions that can create a unified intelligence layer across all transaction activity. By leveraging this new blueprint with EXL's deep domain expertise and AI engineering capabilities, we are helping clients build that foundation faster and at enterprise scale.”

This announcement expands EXL's collaboration with NVIDIA and deepens its ability to help enterprises operationalize foundation models, agentic AI and industry-specific AI solutions at scale.

For more information about EXL's AI solutions, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 67,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit

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