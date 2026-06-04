Quadbridge Invests In Future-Ready Talent Through Partnership With Conestoga College

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Quadbridge today announced a $15,000 sponsorship investment in the Conestoga Sales Lab – Canada's only sales career incubator and a leading industry-driven talent development program focused on developing future-ready business talent through industry-driven, experiential learning.

The partnership reflects Quadbridge's continued investment in talent development and future-ready skills. In addition to financial sponsorship, Quadbridge will collaborate with Conestoga College on program evolution, industry insight, and student development initiatives designed to bring real-world business perspective into the student experience. By contributing directly to the program curriculum, Quadbridge is helping build tomorrow's solutions though investing in future-ready talent.

“The organizations shaping the future will be the ones that can turn big changes into opportunity,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge.“That requires more than technology alone. It requires the best people that are agile and ready to embrace the true potential the future will bring. We're proud to support a program and collaborate on developing the next generation of talent.”

The Conestoga Sales Lab is part of a select group of globally recognized programs focused on modern commercial and customer engagement skills. Designed as a 15-week career-launch program, it combines practical business learning with hands-on experience in research, communication, relationship management, strategic thinking, and consultative problem solving. As part of the collaboration, Quadbridge leaders will contribute directly to student learning and aspects of curriculum development to help ensure graduates are prepared for the future of work.

“What makes this partnership especially meaningful is the opportunity to help shape how emerging professionals are being prepared for today's workforce,” said Justin Zaccaro, Director of People & Culture at Quadbridge.“The skills required in modern organizations continue to evolve rapidly – from communication and adaptability to business acumen and technology fluency. We're excited to bring practical industry perspective into the program and help students develop capabilities that will serve them throughout their careers.”

The sponsorship further strengthens Quadbridge's broader commitment to talent development and partnership with post-secondary institutions. In addition to its partnership with Conestoga College, Quadbridge supports scholarships with Concordia University, internship and experiential learning programs with Concordia University and triOS College, and leadership development initiatives involving emerging skills with McGill University. Together, these partnerships reflect Quadbridge's continued investment in helping develop the next generation of professionals.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. By combining modern infrastructure, modern work, security, AI & data, and the hardware and software foundations that support them, Quadbridge helps organizations embed secure, governed, organization-wide AI into daily workflows.

About Conestoga Sales Lab

Conestoga College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning is a leader in polytechnic education, delivering a full range of career-focused education, training and applied research programs to prepare students in the new knowledge economy and promote economic prosperity throughout the communities it serves and across Ontario. The Conestoga Sales Lab is Canada's only sales career incubator, helping students and alumni launch careers in business-to-business sales through coaching, mentorship, experiential learning, and direct employer engagement.