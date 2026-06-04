Babul Supriyo Reaffirms Support For Mamata Amid Trinamool Turmoil

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) Amid the backdrop of turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo on Thursday clarified his position in a post on social media.

The singer-turned-politician made it clear that despite the ongoing storm, he stands firmly by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. At the same time, he vented his anger against those who, according to him, were once willing to "lick the leader's sandals" to get their work done but are now breaking the party out of greed for power.

Referring to the current political crisis, Babul wrote that whatever the situation may be today, he will always remain by "Didi's" side. He said that even if he has stepped away from active politics, he will continue to work to the best of his abilities for Bengal as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Babul also made it clear that he has done nothing wrong in his life and therefore is not afraid of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Income Tax Department.

"Hence, today, no matter what, I WILL BE ON Didi's SIDE and while I have left active Politics I shall do what I can do for Bengal in the Rajya Sabha while she deals with the pain of being betrayed by the very people who were ready to literally 'Lick her Sandals' (Pun Intended) to get their job done, AND would have surely lobbied for getting ministerial berths had TMC won," he wrote in the social media post.

"I have not resorted to any wrong-doing, hence I am not scared of any ED or CBI or INCOME TAX which I pay diligently," Supriyo added.

Meanwhile, Babul revealed several lesser-known aspects of his personal and political journey in the post. He said that at the age of 22, he left a secure job at Standard Chartered Bank and chose the uncertain life of a musician.

He said he had not wanted to contest the last election because he wished to return to singing.

According to him, he was treated unfairly and cruelly while he was in the BJP in 2021. As a result, he left the party, resigned from his MP post and was planning to return to Mumbai and resume his musical career.

However, he said that just two days before he was scheduled to leave Delhi, his old friend and Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien came to his flat and requested him to join the Trinamool Congress and work for the people.

He said that on that basis, he joined the Trinamool Congress on June 3, 2021, after submitting his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Despite leaving the BJP, Babul said he has maintained personal cordiality with almost all the party's top leaders, except for two individuals.

Apart from this, Babul also referred to his personal equation with the current Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Coincidentally, his date of birth coincides with that of the Chief Minister (December 15, 1970).

Going beyond party positions, Babul congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on his victory and becoming the Chief Minister, and also praised the Chief Minister's initiative to call all opposition party leaders to an administrative meeting.

At the end of the post, Babul wrote in a humorous tone that he was not giving anyone an opportunity to comment on the post. For the time being, he is deleting the Facebook app from his mobile phone and his team will only post updates about his songs.