India-UK Partnership Has Unlocked 'Unprecedented' Growth Opportunities: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and the United Kingdom has unlocked "unprecedented" growth opportunities for both countries.

"Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Appreciated the deepening of the India-UK partnership in recent times that has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for both our countries," PM Modi wrote on X after meeting the visiting UK minister.

"India-UK Vision 2035 will continue to guide our partnership and strengthen our joint efforts for the global good,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Cooper met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

"The India-UK partnership is now a forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high technology! Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on her first visit to India," Jaishankar wrote on X after their meeting.

"We reviewed ongoing progress in our cooperation, focusing on trade, technology, supply chains, defence, climate, education and people-to-people ties. Also spoke about new opportunities in clean energy, AI and critical minerals," he added.

Both leaders exchanged views on global developments, including in Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

“Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, powered by Vision2035, continues to advance,” he highlighted.

Hailing ties between India and the UK, EAM Jaishankar said that the two nations are well-positioned to build a new "future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership".

In his opening remarks ahead of his meeting with Cooper in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the remarkable developments in India-UK ties, which included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India in October last year and PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July last year.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, India's High Commissioner to the UK, P. Kumaran and other officials were also present during the meeting.