Workers At Western Forest Products Value-Added Division Join The United Steelworkers Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHEMAINUS, B.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers at Western Forest Products Value-Added Division (WFP VAD) in Chemainus, B.C., have joined the United Steelworkers union (USW). The successful union organizing campaign was driven by a desire for better representation and a stronger voice on the job with a union that will fight for improvements that forestry workers need and deserve.

The workers at WFP VAD perform essential work in the forest industry through their mill work and kiln drying. They are an important part of Western Forest Products Inc., British Columbia's forestry industry and the communities that depend on it.

After significantly falling behind other USW-represented forestry workers in terms of wages, benefits, job security and strength on the job, the WFP VAD workers decided to come together and join a union with a proven record of achieving exactly what they are lacking in their collective agreement.

By joining USW Local 1-1937, the 47 workers are now part of the strongest forestry union in Canada, which stands together to fight for improved health and safety, fair wages, benefits and better working conditions.

“Our local union is happy to welcome new Steelworker members from WFP VAD. Together, we are an even stronger union,” said Brian Butler, USW Local 1-1937 President.

“Our commitment to these new members is to negotiate a strong collective agreement, a safe workplace and a future where they and their families can thrive. The USW has a long history of fighting for the rights of workers, including at other WFP operations,” added Butler.

“These workers deserve a union that has the strength, experience and resources to deliver real results at the bargaining table,” said Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair.

“Steelworkers have fought hard for strong contracts with industry-leading wages, benefits, protections against harassment and discrimination, stronger health and safety language, better protections around employer policies and improved job security. That is the Steel difference,” Bromley said.

About the United Steelworkers union

USW Local 1-1937 is the forestry union on Vancouver Island, representing approximately 5,000 workers across coastal British Columbia. With deep roots in forestry and related industries, Local 1-1937 represents workers in mills, logging operations, value-added manufacturing, mining, casinos, aquaculture, trucking and public-sector workplaces throughout the coast.

The USW represents 225,000 members in every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong record in creating healthier, safer, and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits, and pensions.

For more information or to join the USW, visit betterworknow/forestry.

For more information:

Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair, 250-426-9870, ...

Brian Butler, USW Local 1-1937 President, 250-715-5678, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...

