MP: Over 3,300 Workers Enrolled Under PM-SYM Scheme In Neemuch Assured Old-Age Security Cover

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), launched with the objective of providing financial security to millions of older people in the unorganized sector, is fast emerging as a strong pillar of support for the poor and hardworking classes.

In Madhya Pradesh, thousands of workers in the unorganised sector are benefiting from the Central government scheme. Estimates show that more than 3,300 unorganised workers are registered in Neemuch district alone, with many more beneficiaries on the waiting list at different stages of registration.

A special registration and awareness camp was also organised by the Labor Department today at Neemuch Protein Factory. The factory's workers were briefed on the scheme and its benefits. They were informed that workers in the unorganised sector aged 18 to 40 with a monthly income of less than ₹15,000 can secure their future by enrolling in this scheme.

Under the scheme, workers make monthly contributions ranging from just ₹55 to ₹200, depending on their age. The Central government contributes an equal amount to the worker's account, and upon attaining the age of 60, the beneficiary receives an assured monthly pension of ₹3,000.

The camp saw large participation, with eligible workers also getting their Shram Yogi Maandhan cards.

Many workers shared their experience, highlighting how the scheme has created a dignified and secure future for them.

Ayush Nagar, a factory worker, said, "The scheme is excellent, it offers a great opportunity for those who are unable to contribute to a Provident Fund (PF)."

Another worker, Dipesh Ahir, shared,“After turning 60, we will receive a monthly pension of ₹3,000. This scheme is highly beneficial for our future; currently, we are actively working, but once we grow old, we will continue to receive a steady pension income."

“I have also registered as an 'e-Shramik,' which has provided me with accidental insurance coverage worth ₹2 lakh. This is an excellent feature; while one hopes such an unfortunate event never occurs, if it were to happen, receiving financial assistance of ₹2 lakh would be a great relief,” he added.

Siddhi Parashar said the PM-SKM is an excellent and highly beneficial scheme.

“It is a commendable scheme that proves highly advantageous for the elderly, as well as for people like us,” he stated.

Sajjan Singh Chauhan, the Labor Inspector for Neemuch District, stated that camps are currently being organized to promote the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana.

“Under this scheme, any unorganized sector worker between the ages of 18 and 40 is eligible to register. The benefit of this registration is that once the worker reaches the age of 60, they will begin receiving a monthly pension of ₹3,000,” he informed.

Beneficiaries can register for this scheme either by visiting the official portal themselves or by utilizing the services of a Common Service Center (CSC) or an MP Online center.

Notably, the PM-SYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme launched by the Government of India to provide social security to unorganised workers.

This scheme provides a minimum monthly pension of ₹3,000 after the age of 60 to workers in the unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to ₹15,000. The scheme is a tribute to the workers in the Unorganised sectors who contribute around 50 per cent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).