Uruguay's 12% Tax: The Fine Print, Explained The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Uruguay · Taxes

What's new. The regulations for Uruguay's 12 percent tax on certain foreign income are out, and collection starts in July. The reach. Offshore funds and trusts get“look-through” treatment from a 5 percent beneficial-ownership stake. The mechanics. Banks and brokers become withholding agents - the tax arrives at the account, not the tax return. The escape hatch. New tax residents can still elect the 10-year foreign-income tax holiday (or a reduced flat rate) instead. Who's affected. New tax residents with foreign passive income - salaries from remote work are a separate question entirely.

Key Facts

Uruguay's most-debated expat policy just grew teeth. The implementing rules for the Uruguay 12 percent foreign income tax were published, and they answer the questions relocators have been asking all spring: what's covered, who collects it, and whether the famous tax holiday still works. Here is the fine print, in plain language.

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The decree's regulations do three big things. First, they define the target: certain foreign passive income - think dividends and interest from abroad - earned by people who become Uruguayan tax residents. Second, they close the wrapper loophole: holding assets through an offshore fund or trust no longer hides them, because the rules“look through” any structure where you hold a beneficial stake of 5 percent or more. Third, they industrialise collection: local banks and brokers become withholding agents, so from July the 12 percent can come off at the source rather than waiting for a filing.

The tax holiday survives - and matters more

The headline relief is unchanged: new tax residents can still elect the 10-year holiday on foreign income (or a reduced flat-rate alternative) instead of the 12 percent regime. The fine print makes the election more consequential, not less - it is the difference between a decade of zero and a withholding line on every statement. The practical message for anyone mid-relocation: make the election deliberately and on time, with professional advice, rather than discovering the default by bank letter in August.

Who should pay attention

Three groups. Recent arrivals establishing tax residency this year - the July start lands on you first; review your election now. Holders of offshore structures - the 5 percent look-through means the fund wrapper you relied on is now transparent; map what the rules see before they do. Planners weighing Uruguay against its rivals - the country remains the region's easiest legal landing (the remote-worker permit still has no income floor and costs about US$10 to US$20), and even the post-holiday regime taxes only defined passive income at a flat 12 percent. The relocation wave - American arrivals have doubled, Brazilians are up nearly half - suggests the math still works for most.

What it does not touch

Worth saying plainly: this is not a tax on existing residents' worldwide income, not a wealth tax, and not aimed at remote-work salaries - its lane is the defined passive categories for new tax residents who skip the holiday election. Uruguay's pitch - rule of law, easy residency, attainable citizenship - is intact; what changed is that the fine print now demands the same seriousness as the move itself.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Uruguay's 12 percent tax start being collected?

July 2026, with local banks and brokers acting as withholding agents under the newly published regulations.

Can I still get the 10-year tax holiday?

Yes - new tax residents can elect the 10-year foreign-income holiday (or a reduced flat rate) instead of the 12 percent regime. Make the election deliberately, with advice.

What does the 5 percent look-through mean?

Foreign income held via offshore funds or trusts is attributed to you if your beneficial stake is 5 percent or more - wrappers no longer shield passive income from the regime.

Does this tax remote-work salaries?

The regime targets defined foreign passive income of new tax residents. Earned remote income is a separate analysis - get professional advice on your specific mix before establishing tax residency.

Uruguay's 12% tax on foreign income: the overview Why Americans and Brazilians are moving to Uruguay Living in Montevideo: The 2026 Expat Guide

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