Taxes In Mexico For Expats: Fiscal Residency (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Step by Step

The trigger. A home in Mexico plus your“centre of vital interests” here - or most of your year spent here - can make you a Mexican tax resident. What that means. Tax residents owe Mexican tax on worldwide income, at progressive rates that top out at 35 percent. The shields. Tax treaties (including with the US) and foreign tax credits prevent true double taxation for most people. The ID. Everything runs through your RFC tax number and the SAT tax authority - get the RFC early, even before you owe anything. The deadline. Personal annual declarations are due in April for the previous year.

Key Facts

Nobody moves for the paperwork, but the paperwork follows the move. This step of our series untangles taxes in Mexico for expats: when you cross from visitor to tax resident, what Mexico then taxes, how the treaties protect you, and the small set of moves that keep the tax authority a non-event in your life.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Know when you become a tax resident

The first surprise: your immigration card and your tax status are separate questions. Mexico considers you a tax resident when your home is here and Mexico is your“centre of vital interests” - in practice, when more than half your income arises here or this is your professional base - and spending most of the year here (the famous 183-day shorthand) walks you toward the same answer. A snowbird with a six-month rhythm and a US economic life usually stays a US tax resident; a remote worker who genuinely lives here year-round usually doesn't. The line matters, so map your facts against it before the move, not after.

Step 2: Understand what changes when you cross

Tax residents owe Mexican income tax on worldwide income - salary, freelance income, pensions, dividends, rents - at progressive rates up to 35 percent. Non-residents, by contrast, are taxed only on Mexican-source income (a rental property here, for example). Crossing the line is therefore the moment to act, not panic: the US–Mexico treaty and ordinary foreign tax credits mean the same dollar is almost never fully taxed twice - you typically end up paying the higher of the two systems, credited across both. Americans, as always, keep filing with the IRS no matter where they live; FBAR and foreign-account reporting come along once Mexican bank balances grow.

Step 3: Get the RFC and meet the SAT

Mexico's tax life runs on two letters and three: the RFC (your taxpayer number) and the SAT (the tax authority). Residents should get an RFC early even with nothing to declare - banks ask for it, property sales practically demand it, and it unlocks the official e-invoices (facturas) that prove deductible expenses. Appointments are bookable online and are far easier with your residency card and CURP in hand - which is exactly why this series puts the ID step before the tax step. Renting your property out, even on Airbnb, creates immediate obligations: platforms withhold tax and the SAT expects registration - the one trap that catches casual landlords yearly.

Step 4: Build the simple routine

The expat tax routine that works: one consultation with a cross-border contador (accountant) before you establish residency - an hour that prevents years of mess; the RFC sorted in your first settled months; facturas requested for anything deductible; and the April annual declaration on the calendar once you're resident. Fees for a good contador handling a straightforward expat return are modest by US standards. The theme of this whole series repeats here one last time: in Mexico the paperwork is rarely hard - it just rewards being done early and in order.

Frequently Asked Questions Does a residency card make me a tax resident?

Not by itself. Tax residency follows your home and“centre of vital interests” - where your income and life are centred - with the 183-day pattern as the practical shorthand. Immigration status and tax status are separate tests.

Will Mexico tax my US income twice?

Almost never in net terms: the US–Mexico treaty and foreign tax credits offset taxes paid in one country against the other. You effectively pay the higher system, once.

What is the RFC and do I need it?

Your Mexican taxpayer number, issued by the SAT. Residents should get it early - banking, property transactions and deductions all lean on it.

I rent out my Mexican condo on Airbnb - anything to do?

Yes: rental income is Mexican-source and taxable regardless of your residency; platforms withhold and the SAT expects you registered. This is the most common expat tax trap.

When are taxes due?

Personal annual declarations are due in April for the prior year; a contador makes the process painless.

Mexico's 183-day tax residency rule RFC and CURP in Mexico: the key IDs Buying property in Mexico as a foreigner

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