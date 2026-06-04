Indigo Announces Temporary Suspension Of Flights To Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh And Others

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) IndiGo on Thursday announced temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network, citing softer demand in the upcoming quarter and a challenging cost environment, with services to several Southeast and East Asian destinations set to be suspended from July 2026.

The airline said it will temporarily suspend operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, 2026, while flights to Siem Reap will be suspended from July 3, 2026.

These suspensions will remain in place until September 30, 2026, after which bookings for all affected routes are expected to resume from October 1, 2026.

However, the airline noted that it remains open to reinstating services earlier if market conditions improve, subject to operational feasibility and advance planning timelines.

“IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting 1 October 2026; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time,” the low-cost carrier said.

IndiGo said that despite the temporary realignment, it has managed to retain the majority of its international operations, operating over 1,800 weekly international flights.

The airline described the changes as a measured step aimed at aligning capacity with prevailing demand trends while maintaining network reliability and operational integrity across its global destinations.

The airline added that it will continue to monitor market conditions closely amid elevated operating costs and ongoing airspace restrictions.

It said the decision reflects a proactive approach to capacity management designed to minimise disruptions for passengers while ensuring operational efficiency during a period of volatility in the aviation sector.

IndiGo further stated that affected customers will be proactively informed about changes to their bookings and advised passengers to check the latest flight schedules before planning their travel.