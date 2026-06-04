Tea Tastes Much Better: Why Bengaluru Is Rediscovering This Traditional Boiler Tea Stall

In an era dominated by modern cafés, automated beverage machines and trendy coffee chains, finding a cup of tea brewed using traditional methods has become increasingly rare in Bengaluru. Yet, tucked away in Vasanth Nagar, the iconic Murugan Tea Stall continues to serve tea the old-fashioned way, drawing tea lovers from across the city. The humble stall has gained attention on social media for preserving the authentic flavour and nostalgia associated with tea brewed in a traditional boiler, a method that many believe produces a richer and more distinctive taste than modern brewing techniques.

Traditional Boiler Tea Continues To Attract Tea Lovers

According to tea enthusiasts, tea prepared in large copper or brass boilers with continuously boiling water has a unique flavour that is difficult to replicate using conventional pots or modern tea-making equipment. While most tea stalls and cafés have moved to faster brewing methods, Murugan Tea Stall continues to follow the traditional style that has become increasingly uncommon in Bengaluru.

As a result, tea lovers from different parts of the city regularly visit the stall to enjoy a hot cup of boiler tea and relive a taste of the past.

Perfect Stop Before Visiting Vidhana Soudha

Located in Vasanth Nagar, the tea stall has become a popular stop for tourists, office-goers and residents exploring the city's administrative and cultural heart. Many visitors prefer to begin their outing with a cup of hot tea before heading to the iconic Vidhana Soudha and surrounding landmarks.

The stall recently came into the spotlight after Bengaluru Post shared a post on X highlighting its traditional tea-making process.

The caption read: "Tea tastes much better when it's brewed in a traditional tea boiler. Rare to find in Bengaluru these days, but here's one at Murugan Tea Stall in Vasanth Nagar. Before heading to catch the vibe around Vidhana Soudha today, a hot cup of tea is just perfect."

Tea tastes much better when it's brewed in a traditional tea boiler. Rare to find in Bengaluru these days, but here's one at Murugan Tea Stall in Vasanth Nagar heading to catch the vibe around Vidhana Soudha today, a hot cup of tea is just perfect. ☕️ #Bengaluru twitter/7Zu6ealPms

- Bengaluru Post (@bengalurupost1) June 3, 2026

The post resonated with tea lovers and nostalgia seekers, many of whom appreciated the stall's commitment to preserving a traditional brewing method.

Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

The post sparked discussion among social media users, with many sharing their thoughts on traditional boiler tea and its cultural roots.

One user commented: "Typical Tamilnadu setup and made in TN Copper boiler. In fact, any good metallurgy or artistry work comes from Tamilnadu, be it this boiler or a Temple Kalash(made of iridium from Kumbakonam) or Nadhaswaram Tavil(from Kumbakonam Thanjavur)."

Typical Tamilnadu setup and made in TN Copper boiler. In fact, any good metallurgy or artistry work comes from Tamilnadu, be it this boiler or a Temple Kalash(made of iridium from Kumbakonam) or Nadhaswaram Tavil(from Kumbakonam Thanjavur).

- PsychKris (@Psychkris) June 3, 2026

Second user commented: "Typical in a mallu t-shop"

Typical in a mallu t-shop

- Kiran Karunakaran ⚙️️ (@awaywithkiran) June 3, 2026

A Rare Taste Of Bengaluru's Old-World Charm

As Bengaluru continues to evolve into a modern metropolitan city, places such as Murugan Tea Stall offer a glimpse into traditions that have largely disappeared over time. For many visitors, the attraction is not just the tea itself but also the experience of enjoying a beverage prepared using a method that has been passed down through generations.

With social media helping rediscover such hidden gems, Murugan Tea Stall has once again reminded Bengaluru residents that sometimes the simplest experiences, such as a cup of traditional boiler tea, can leave the strongest impression.