French Open: Andreeva Ends Kostyuk's Streak To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, June 4 (IANS) Mirra Andreeva continued her rapid rise on the WTA Tour by securing a place in her first Grand Slam final, producing a commanding display to defeat Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 in the Roland Garros women's singles semifinals on Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Russian required just 76 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier to dismantle the in-form Kostyuk, whose 17-match winning streak came to an abrupt end. The victory not only propelled Andreeva into her maiden major final but also confirmed her status as one of the brightest young stars in the sport.

At 19, Andreeva becomes the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Coco Gauff's breakthrough run at the 2022 French Open. She is also the third-youngest Roland Garros finalist of the 21st century, behind only Gauff and Kim Clijsters, who reached the championship match at 17 in 2001.

The result carried added significance given Andreeva's recent struggles against Kostyuk. The Ukrainian had beaten her in straight sets in both of their previous meetings this season, including the Madrid Open final six weeks ago. This time, however, the Russian turned the tables emphatically.

From the outset, Andreeva dictated proceedings with her aggressive shot-making and exceptional court coverage. She raced through the opening set, allowing Kostyuk little opportunity to establish any rhythm. The second set proved more competitive, but the teenager remained firmly in control, repeatedly forcing errors from her opponent and shutting down any hopes of a comeback.

The victory adds another impressive chapter to what has already been a breakthrough season for Andreeva. The world No. 8 has emerged as one of the most consistent performers on clay in 2026, compiling more than 20 wins on the surface and producing deep runs across the European swing.

Her campaign has included a title triumph in Linz, a semifinal appearance in Stuttgart, a runner-up finish in Madrid, and a quarterfinal showing in Rome. Roland Garros now stands as the biggest milestone of her young career.

Andreeva's achievement also mirrors that of her coach, former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2000. The teenager, who leads the WTA Tour in match victories this season with 35 wins, will now have the opportunity to become the first teenage Grand Slam singles champion since Gauff captured the US Open title in 2023.

Standing between Andreeva and a maiden major crown will be either 25th seed Diana Shnaider or qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who face off in the second semifinal later on Thursday. Having already announced herself as one of the game's most exciting talents, Andreeva is now just one victory away from completing a remarkable breakthrough in Paris.