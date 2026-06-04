National Forest Foundation Marks National Trails Day By Highlighting Restoration Projects Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans head outdoors to celebrate National Trails Day on June 6, the National Forest Foundation (NFF) is highlighting the critical role trails play in connecting people to nature and the ongoing work required to restore and maintain the pathways that provide access to America's National Forests.

National Forests receive approximately 170 million recreation visits each year, with trails serving as one of the primary ways visitors experience America's public lands. Over the past twenty years, partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service, state and local governments, communities, and private funders have helped the National Forest Foundation restore and improve more than 41,000 miles of trails nationwide.



“My family and I have hiked many of America's trail systems, and every mile has reminded me that these experiences are only possible because of the volunteers, partners, and supporters who care for them," said Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl, President and CEO of the National Forest Foundation.“National Trails Day is a celebration not only of our trails, but of the people and partners whose stewardship keeps them open, accessible, and inspiring for future generations.”



Trail Restoration Projects Strengthening Access Across the Country



Highline Trail | Tonto National Forest, Arizona

Arizona's historic Highline Trail is one of the Southwest's premiere recreation destinations. Together with the Tonto National Forest and local partners, the National Forest Foundation restored 60 miles of this historic trail after years of degradation caused by erosion, severe weather, and wildfire impacts.



The restoration project improved trail sustainability, enhanced visitor safety, and helped protect surrounding natural resources while preserving public access to the trail for years to come. Today, the restored trail supports hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and other outdoor recreation opportunities that draw visitors from across Arizona and beyond.



Trillium Lake Boardwalk | Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon

The Trillium Lake Trail in Mt. Hood National Forest leads visitors to one of Oregon's most popular outdoors destinations – Trillium Lake. Together with the U.S. Forest Service and local partners, the National Forest Foundation rebuilt the 850-foot Trillium Lake Boardwalk, a $1 million investment that improves accessibility while protecting sensitive wetland habitat.



The new boardwalk provides access for visitors of all abilities while reducing impacts on surrounding wetlands and shoreline ecosystems. Designed to balance recreation and conservation, the project helps protect the ecological integrity of the area while enhancing the visitor experience at a site that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.



Hanging Lake Trail | White River National Forest, Colorado

Colorado's iconic Hanging Lake Trail serves 74,000 visitors annually and is one of Colorado's most beloved outdoor destinations. Following catastrophic damage caused by wildfire and subsequent flooding, the National Forest Foundation partnered with the U.S. Forest Service, and local partners on a $4.9 million restoration effort to rebuild and strengthen the trail.



The project included complete reconstruction of the trail, replacement of all seven bridges along the route, construction of a new boardwalk feature, and expansion of the trailhead area with improved visitor amenities and interpretive signage. Designed with long-term sustainability and flood resilience in mind, the restoration will help ensure future generations can safely enjoy the area for years to come.



Congressional Statements on Featured Trail Restoration Projects



“Well maintained trails aren't just about preserving Arizona's beautiful and unique landscapes and ecosystems; they are vital to our economy,” said U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).“Trails like the historic Highline Trail draw backpackers, hikers, and bikers from across the country and around the world, and it's great to see the completion of its restoration.”



“Arizona is home to some of the most spectacular public lands in the country, and our trails provide Americans with the opportunity to experience the beauty, history, and rugged character of the West. On National Trails Day, I am proud to recognize the restoration of the historic Highline Trail in the Tonto National Forest. Projects like this improve access to the outdoors, support local jobs and tourism, and help ensure future generations can enjoy Arizona's great outdoors. I thank the National Forest Foundation and all the partners and volunteers whose hard work is preserving these treasured resources for years to come,” stated U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ).



“Colorado's public lands and National Forests are among America's greatest treasures,” said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO).“Hanging Lake Trail is a Colorado classic, and NFF's work to restore it and other beloved trails will support local economies while current and future generations can enjoy these special places now and forever.”



“Our trails connect people to some of our most beautiful public lands and make it possible for families to get outside and experience nature. As someone who has spent years hiking trails in Arizona and across the country, I know investments in trail restoration are critical to keeping these places accessible now and in the future. I'm grateful to the National Forest Foundation and its partners for maintaining and improving trails across the country,” said U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ).



“Oregon is full of treasures – including Trillium Lake – that are a huge part of what make our state great, powering our outdoor-driven economy and improving folks' quality of life,” said U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).“As we celebrate National Trails Day, we commit to never stop working to protect the vital pathways that connect us to natural treasures across the United States. Protecting trails means ensuring they remain safe, well-maintained, and accessible to all well into the future.”



“Our national trails are the beating heart of outdoor recreation,” S Ron Wyden (D-OR) said.“From Trillium Lake to Tumalo Falls and everywhere in between, trails connect Oregonians of all walks of life with the great outdoors and help inspire conservation efforts in the next generation. I'm grateful to have the National Forest Foundation as a key partner in the work to preserve these treasured trails, forests, and outdoor spaces so they can be enjoyed for years to come.”



About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) believes in a world where caring for forests is second nature, with a mission to transform America's love of nature into action for our National Forests. As the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, NFF works to reduce wildfire risk, restore land and watersheds, and improve recreation access across America's 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands. NFF's work is national in scope, local in practice, and generational in impact.



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Catherine Cody

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