Kehe Distributors®' Holiday Show Returns To Chicago With Focus On Innovation, Consumer Trends, And Seasonal Buying

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The premier grocery event will connect retailers and suppliers around emerging trends, seasonal innovation, and exclusive show-only deals

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors ®, a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, will host the 2026 KeHE Holiday Show, June 10 and 11 in Chicago, with additional virtual access available through KeHE CONNECT ® June 3 to 19. As one of the grocery industry's most anticipated annual events, the Holiday Show will bring together more than 900 exhibitors and over 1,000 retailers to explore the products and consumer trends expected to shape the holiday and winter buying season.

The KeHE Holiday Show offers attendees an immersive look at the evolving grocery landscape through product discovery, trend forecasting, and industry connections. Hundreds of brands across center store, fresh, specialty, and emerging categories will showcase new offerings and must-have holiday staples. Retailers can explore seasonal merchandising strategies, place orders, and meet directly with suppliers.

The event will also feature exclusive, show-only deals designed to help independent retailers, single-store operators, and regional chains maximize seasonal opportunities and deliver differentiated offerings to shoppers.

“Retailers are navigating elevated consumer expectations, from global flavor exploration and wellness-focused purchasing to value-conscious shopping habits,” said Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Media of KeHE.“The Holiday Show creates an environment where our partners can discover what's next, build meaningful connections, and gain practical insights that help them stay competitive in a changing marketplace.”

The Global Inspirations Pavilion will highlight several international brands and KeHE's international partnerships with leading global food industry events, including SIAL, Greece Food Expo, Alimentaria, and Cibus/Tuttofood, further strengthening opportunities for retailers to discover distinctive products and international food trends from around the world.

KeHE will also spotlight the continued expansion of Tree of Life® USA, a KeHE-owned importer of global food innovation. Featured in the Fresh Pavilion, Tree of Life USA (Booth 5101) will showcase internationally sourced specialty cheeses and exclusive products designed to help differentiate retailers' perimeter assortments and help bring more globally inspired experiences to their shelves.

The event will provide retailers and suppliers with new opportunities to drive long-term growth through new products, strategic connections, and insights into the trends shaping the future of grocery.

For more information about the 2026 KeHE Holiday Show, including event details and registration information, visit KeHE Holiday Show.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE, a 100% employee-owned company with over 8,000 employees, is a Certified B Corporation and drives its mission of serving to make lives better throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media, KeHE

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