Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall Highlights Fulton County's Emergence As An“AI Ready” Region At U.S. AI Congress

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global economy, Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall is helping position Fulton County at the forefront of the national conversation around AI readiness, technological infrastructure and workforce competitiveness.

Hall recently joined national leaders, policymakers and technology innovators at the U.S. AI Congress produced by Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) and held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., where discussions focused on advancing the“AI Ready America” movement and preparing regions across the country for the next era of economic transformation powered by artificial intelligence.

The two-day convening brought together leaders from across government, industry and economic development to explore strategies around AI infrastructure, workforce development, innovation policy and regional competitiveness. Hall participated in discussions centered on Building AI Ready States and Regions, where he highlighted Fulton County's growing role as a hub for technology investment, innovation and future-focused economic growth.

“Develop Fulton has positioned Fulton County to compete at the highest levels of the innovation economy by not only attracting global technology leaders to the table, but by helping ensure our workforce and communities are prepared to grow alongside that investment,” said Hall.“Artificial intelligence is not a distant concept. It is actively reshaping industries, economies and workforce demands in real time. The responsibility of leadership now is to ensure our communities are prepared to lead and not simply react. A key takeaway from the Congress: state and regional execution wins the game.”

During the national summit, Hall outlined how Fulton County's unique combination of infrastructure, talent pipelines, institutional assets and business accessibility continues to position the region as a leading destination for emerging technology investment and AI-powered economic development opportunities.

“Being an AI ready region is not solely about attracting industry,” said Hall.“It is also about preparing people. The future of economic development must include pathways that help communities build AI literacy, strengthen workforce fluency and access the skills necessary to participate in the jobs and industries being created through this technological evolution.”

Hall also emphasized Develop Fulton's commitment to ensuring technological advancement translates into equitable economic opportunity for residents, businesses and communities across the county.

“AI does not operate on ambition alone. It requires infrastructure, energy capacity, workforce readiness and strategic public-private alignment,” added Hall.“Fulton County represents one of the strongest ecosystems in the country to support that growth because we continue investing in the critical foundations that drive innovation, economic competitiveness and long-term prosperity.”

Hall's participation at the U.S. AI Congress further elevates Develop Fulton's role as a forward-looking economic development authority helping shape conversations around innovation, infrastructure and the future of regional competitiveness in the United States.

###

About Develop Fulton

The Development Authority of Fulton County (Develop Fulton) works to strengthen Fulton County's economy by supporting projects that create jobs, expand the tax base, and enhance communities. Through strategic partnerships, Develop Fulton helps advance developments that position the county for sustained economic success.