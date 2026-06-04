Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj In Police Custody For 4 Days

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, including foreign nationals. Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts following his arrest by Delhi Police.

Details of the Charges

The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). The fire broke out at Flourish Stay Hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, on the morning of June 3. According to the FIR, 21 persons were killed, and 28 others sustained injuries in the incident.

Legal Arguments Over Custody

While opposing the police custody application, Bajaj's counsel argued that all relevant facts were already known to investigators and that no custodial interrogation was required. The defence also questioned whether the procedural requirements relating to the arrest had been complied with.

However, after examining the arrest records, the court found that the grounds and reasons for arrest had been duly communicated to the accused in writing and that information regarding his arrest had been provided to his wife. "Considering the serious allegations against the accused of committing an offence punishable with imprisonment for life, this Court is of the view that the arrest of the accused Lovkesh Bajaj is lawful and justified," the court observed.

Court Grants 4-Day Police Custody

Seeking four days' police custody, the investigating agency submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary to identify and verify details of workers and employees associated with the hotel, trace and apprehend hotel manager Rakesh and accountant Jay Mishra, recover ownership and operational documents, electricity records, guest registers, booking details, financial records and bank documents, and seize electronic devices and digital evidence connected with the case.

Allowing the plea, the court noted that the investigation was at a nascent stage and that custodial interrogation was required to ascertain the facts leading to the incident and examine alleged lapses in compliance with mandatory legal requirements. The court further held that police custody was necessary to trace other persons whose roles had surfaced during the investigation and to recover relevant documentary and electronic evidence. "Considering that the investigation is at the initial stage, this Court is of the view that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for the discovery of relevant facts leading to the incident and to verify the alleged lapses in compliance with mandatory laws," the court said while granting four days' police custody of Bajaj. (ANI)

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