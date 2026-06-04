Assam Cabinet Expansion: 12 Mlas To Be Sworn In As Ministers Friday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the state government on June 5 (Friday). The Cabinet Minister-designates include Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain. The MLAs will take the oath as the Cabinet Ministers on Friday at 12:45 PM.

New Cabinet Ministers Announced

In an X post, Sarma announced, "I am pleased to announce that the following Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June at 12:45 PM: Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain."

Background: NDA's Victory and Second Term

Earlier on May 12, Sarma took oath for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, marking what was described as the beginning of the "NDA 3.0 era" in the state. The swearing-in ceremony came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of 126 seats. Along with Sarma, several ministers, including Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog, also took oath as members of the new Council of Ministers.

CM Sarma Meets President Murmu

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her on the state's rapid economic growth and future development roadmap. The meeting assumes significance as it was Sarma's first meeting with the President after assuming office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

The meeting comes as the Assam government pushes ahead with initiatives aimed at strengthening economic growth, attracting investments, and improving public services across the state. (ANI)

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