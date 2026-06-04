PM Modi Opens World Yogasana Championship, Gives It New Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the first World Yogasana Sports Championship, being held in Ahmedabad, will give Yogasana a new identity as a competitive sport and it is heartening to see that crores of people have made yoga a part of their daily routine.

PM Modi, who declared the First World Yogasana Championship 2026 open through video-conferencing, said a new chapter has been added to the global legacy of sports. He said the event is being held days before World Yoga Day. "From the soil of Ahmedabad, yet another new chapter has been added to the global legacy of sports. Today marks the commencement of the first-ever World Yogasana Championship. I extend a warm welcome to India to all the athletes from various nations who have gathered here to participate in this championship, and I offer them my very best wishes. Ahmedabad is a UNESCO World Heritage City, and hosting this event in such a historic Indian city is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation," he said. "In just a few days, on June 21st, World Yoga Day will also be celebrated. On that day, yoga-related events will take place across various countries around the globe, with the principal event being held in another historic Indian city: Kolkata. Arriving just ahead of World Yoga Day, the World Yogasana Championship serves as a veritable "double dose" of health and wellness," he added.

PM Modi's Message to Athletes

PM Modi said that AYUSH Ministry has launched the 'Yoga 365' campaign and urged international participants to carry the message of Yoga back with them. "I would also like to urge all the athletes participating in this World Yogasana Championship: when you return to your respective countries, carry this message of Yoga back with you. All of you can become ambassadors of 'Yoga 365' in your own nations. Your experiences and your faith in Yoga can connect the entire world to this message. Regardless of who emerges victorious in this competition, by becoming a part of this significant chapter in history, you have all already proven yourselves to be champions," he said.

"Your talent and your discipline will inspire youth across the globe. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants and organisers of the World Yogasana Championship," he added.

India's Push for Global Yoga Day

PM recalled India's initiative for World Yoga Day and said the objective was to connect this ancient Indian tradition with the health and collective well-being of all humanity. "Nearly a decade ago, India presented a proposal to the United Nations for the observance of an International Day of Yoga. Our objective was to connect this ancient Indian tradition with the health and collective well-being of all humanity, and then 190 countries in the UN supported this proposal of India. Today, it is very heartening to see that crores of people have made yoga a part of their daily routine," he said.

Future of Yogasana as a Sport

The Prime Minister noted that meditation and Pranayam are becoming a part of life of people. "Every life tradition enters a new phase with time. This World Championship of Yogasana Sports is the beginning of this phase. Through this championship, Yogasana will get a new identity as a competitive sport. I believe that in future, Yogasana will also make its place in international sports. Be it the Olympics or multi-sports events, the harder we work, the better results we can get. Definitely, this first World Yoga Championship, going to be held in Ahmedabad, will play a big role in this," he added. (ANI)

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