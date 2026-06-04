Nearly 6,000 Skilled Trades Union Members To Train At WCC This Summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 6,000 skilled trades union members from across the United States and around the world will travel to Ann Arbor this summer for advanced training programs hosted in partnership with Washtenaw Community College (WCC).

Union trainers from the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Australia will participate in hands-on instruction focused on cutting-edge technologies, industry best practices and workplace safety. Participants return to their organizations equipped to train fellow trades workers nationwide.

The summer training programs are also expected to generate a major economic impact for Washtenaw County.

A 2025 Destination Ann Arbor report found that three major union training programs alone generated approximately $23 million in regional economic impact. Union members and their families booked nearly 21,000 hotel room nights and spent nearly $18 million at local businesses, restaurants and attractions.

“We are proud to welcome thousands of skilled trades professionals to our campus and community each year,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.“These partnerships strengthen industries across the country while also providing a tremendous economic boost to local businesses throughout Washtenaw County.”

Training programs will run from June through August and include plasterers and cement masons, roofers, ironworkers, electrical workers, and plumbers and pipefitters.

The summer schedule includes:

Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association

- June 8-12 (120 participants)



- June 8-12 (120 participants) United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers

- June 22-26 (200 participants)



- June 22-26 (200 participants) International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers

- July 13-17 (800 participants)



- July 13-17 (800 participants) International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers–National Electrical Contractors Association (NTI)

- July 22-31 (1,300 participants at WCC, 300 at EMU)



- July 22-31 (1,300 participants at WCC, 300 at EMU) United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA)

- Aug. 5-10 (3,200 participants)



Many union members return throughout the year for additional specialized instruction.

Several unions conclude their Instructor Training Program and Leadership Training Program hosted at WCC with graduation ceremonies. In addition to earning their union training credentials, members may also enroll at WCC to pursue associate degrees and college certificates through articulation agreements that include credit for prior knowledge or existing skills.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop specialized training programs to meet the region's workforce needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Fran LeFort... 734-677-5295

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