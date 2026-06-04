Tyson Foods Sizzles With New Grilling Options For Summer 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer grilling season heats up, Tyson Foods is expanding its portfolio with bold, ready-to-enjoy offerings across several iconic brands. Designed for backyard cookouts, family time and easy summer meals, the latest innovations from brands like Tyson®, Wright®, Ball Park® and Hillshire Farm® deliver flavor, quality and convenience to grills and gatherings all season long.

Wright Brand Smoked Sausage

Wright brand continues to expand beyond premium bacon with its first-ever rope sausage line. Rooted in the brand's smokehouse heritage, the new fully cooked rope sausage offers elevated taste with minimal prep. The Wright brand smoked sausages fit easily into summer meals, whether served straight off the grill, sliced into skillet dishes or added to backyard spreads.

Available in three varieties at select retailers nationwide:



Garlic & Black Pepper Smoked Sausage

Three Cheese Smokehouse Smoked Sausage Smoked Jalapeño & Cheddar Smoked Sausage









Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage & Links

Hillshire Farm brand is also expanding its smoked sausage rope and links portfolio with new flavor-forward varieties that require minimal preparation. Fully cooked and ready in minutes, the products fit seamlessly into a variety of meals, from quick weeknight dinners to casual summer cookouts.

Hillshire Farm smoked sausage rope and links are now available at select retailers nationwide.

The Hillshire Farm Rope lineup now includes:

Spicy Italian Style Smoked Sausage

