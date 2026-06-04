Bihar: Nitin Nabin Receives Grand Welcome In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived at the party's state headquarters in Patna on Thursday, where he was accorded a grand welcome by leaders and workers.

The reception was led by BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi, with the party's newly elected state office-bearers and a large gathering of supporters in attendance.

The visit marked Nitin Nabin's first organisational interaction with the newly constituted Bihar BJP leadership after assuming charge as the party's national president.

Following the welcome ceremony, the National President held an informal get-together and collective meeting with the newly appointed state office-bearers at the party headquarters auditorium.

During the opening session, Nitin Nabin congratulated the newly elected leaders on their responsibilities and conveyed his best wishes for their future organisational work.

The meeting was aimed at establishing direct communication between the central leadership and the state team. A major portion of the discussions centred on strategies to further strengthen the party's organisational structure.

The National President stressed the importance of building a robust network down to the booth level and enhancing coordination with grassroots workers.

He reportedly issued guidelines for expanding the party organisation, strengthening booth-level structures, conducting public outreach campaigns, and improving communication and coordination with local workers.

According to party leaders, a disciplined organisational framework and an active cadre remain the BJP's greatest strengths.

The meeting also included discussions on future political challenges and electoral preparations. Party leaders reportedly reviewed strategies for upcoming elections, including preparations related to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The central leadership emphasised utilising the experience and organisational capabilities of the newly appointed office-bearers to strengthen the party's electoral prospects.

Addressing the gathering, Nitin Nabin called upon party functionaries to connect directly with the public and take the government's welfare initiatives and the party's ideological message to every household.

He emphasised that dedicated workers and a disciplined organisation form the foundation of the BJP's political success, and urged the new leadership team to work collectively to expand the party's reach.