Maha: Sunetra Pawar Led NCP To Dedicate This Year's Foundation Day To Ajit Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The 27th Foundation Day of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be celebrated on June 10 and dedicated to former national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

This was announced by state unit chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday after chairing a meeting to review preparations for the event.

Tatkare told the media that the main Foundation Day programme has been organised on June 10 in the presence of the party's National President, Sunetra Pawar. From 2 p.m. onwards, office-bearers, public representatives, and workers from across the state will gather at the hall, followed by the commencement of the main event at 3 p.m.

He clarified that since the party's inception, Ajit Pawar has made significant contributions to organisational expansion, strengthening workers, and building the party's identity across the country. Therefore, this year's Foundation Day will be dedicated to him.

Tatkare further announced that the unopposed election of his son, NCP nominee Aniket Tatkare, from the Raigad constituency is also dedicated to Ajit Pawar.

He said Aniket's victory was due to the blessings of the former Deputy Chief Minister and party national president. As state president of the party and Aniket's father, Tatkare expressed that whatever success they had achieved was due to Ajit Pawar's guidance.

Party officials paid respects to Ajit Pawar and celebrated the victory by distributing sweets. Aniket Tatkare was elected unopposed after Shiv Sena legislator Mahendra Dalvi's daughter Jui Dalvi withdrew her nomination on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Bal Mane also withdrew his papers, while Arvind Mhatre of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) stepped aside, paving the way for Aniket's unopposed election.

Tatkare stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the Mahayuti alliance achieved an unprecedented victory in the Konkan Local Authorities' constituency election in the form of Aniket Tatkare.

He expressed gratitude to all these leaders.

Tatkare also thanked state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravindra Chavan for supporting Aniket Tatkare.