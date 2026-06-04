Decoding Anushka Sharma's Spiritual Turn: Why The Tulsi Mala Is Her New Constant? Explained

Anushka Sharma was spotted wearing a Tulsi mala during the IPL 2026 final, and everyone's talking about it. Here's a deep dive into its spiritual meaning, the benefits of wearing one, and the rules you should know.

This is the look that got everyone talking. Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a Tulsi mala at the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. She was there to support her husband, Virat Kohli, whose team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the final with a historic victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Her happy pictures, with the Tulsi mala around her neck, quickly went viral on social media, making everyone curious about the Tulsi mala's benefits, how and when to wear it, and who should avoid it.

In Sanatana Dharma, the Tulsi plant is considered extremely sacred and holy. Religious beliefs say that Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu, and he doesn't accept offerings without Tulsi leaves.

Scriptures consider a rosary, or 'mala', made from the Tulsi plant a symbol of spiritual growth and devotion to God. That's why saints, devotees, and spiritual seekers have been using Tulsi malas for centuries.

According to religious traditions, you can wear a Tulsi mala on any auspicious day. However, days like Ekadashi, Thursday, Monday, or special festivals for Lord Krishna and Vishnu are considered extra special.

Before wearing the mala, it's considered good practice to take a bath, wear clean clothes, and think of Lord Vishnu or Sri Krishna.

People wear the Tulsi mala around their neck with a sense of devotion and respect. In many Vaishnava traditions, it's customary to wear the mala only after a religious ceremony at a temple or with a guru.

While wearing it, chanting God's name and taking a vow to live a good, disciplined life is also considered auspicious. Religious beliefs also stress the importance of keeping the mala clean and treating it with respect.

A Tulsi mala is believed to directly impact your emotional and mental stability. It's especially helpful for people struggling with overthinking, anxiety, mood swings, or spiritual restlessness.

Astrology says the mala helps balance emotional issues linked to the Moon, Rahu, and Venus. This is why many traditional astrologers and spiritual guides recommend wearing a Tulsi mala during times of emotional instability, Rahu Mahadasha, high stress, or while meditating. It also improves spiritual focus and naturally makes a person more disciplined in their speech, diet, and daily routine.

Religious beliefs suggest that a person wearing a Tulsi mala should try to live a virtuous life. In many Vaishnava traditions, it is advised that people who consume meat, alcohol, or other intoxicants should not wear the mala, or at least follow certain rules.

However, this can vary depending on different religious traditions and personal beliefs.

A Tulsi mala is especially good for those suffering from emotional instability, anxiety, spiritual confusion, overthinking, Rahu-related problems, or a lack of mental peace.

It's also very effective for people who practice mantra chanting, meditation, yoga, or are on a path of inner healing. The whole point of a Tulsi mala is not to show off, but to find inner balance.