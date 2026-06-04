PM Modi Expresses Confidence In Yogasana's Future Olympic Prospects (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that Yogasana could eventually secure a place in international multi-sport competitions, including the Olympics, as he virtually inaugurated the first World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad.

Addressing athletes from more than 60 countries, PM Modi said the championship marked the beginning of a new phase in yoga's evolution by providing Yogasana with a platform as a competitive sport.

"Through this championship, Yogasana will gain a new identity as a competitive sport. I am confident that in the future, Yogasana will also secure its place in international sports. Whether it is the Olympics or multi-sport events, if we work hard enough, positive results can certainly be achieved," he added.

He said that the inaugural championship in Ahmedabad would play a major role in advancing those ambitions.

The event, being held from June 4 to 8, is the first-ever World Yogasana Championship and has brought together more than 400 athletes from over 60 nations.

It is considered a significant step in efforts to establish Yogasana as a recognised global sporting discipline.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the wider economic opportunities associated with the growth of Yogasana as a sport.

"We know that every major sport brings with it an entire ecosystem. It creates new employment opportunities. As Yogasana Sports expands, new possibilities associated with it will also grow," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the development of the sport could generate opportunities for athletes, trainers, sports scientists, researchers and event managers.

Efforts to secure wider international recognition for Yogasana have gained momentum in recent years.

The championship is being conducted under standardised competition rules and includes athletes competing across multiple age categories and disciplines.

Officials say the event also features an electronic scoring system designed to improve transparency and judging consistency at the international level.

Prime Minister Modi said all participants were already champions by virtue of being part of what he described as an "important chapter in sporting history" and said their performances would inspire young people around the world.