BTCC Exchange Launches Zero-Fee Tradfi Futures Trading And Introduces Widespread Fee Reductions Below Market Rates

LODZ, Poland, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a major restructuring of its trading fee schedule designed to substantially lower costs for users worldwide. Effective June 1, 2026, the platform has launched zero-fee trading for its TradFi futures, quickly followed by a permanent, across-the-board reduction in standard futures trading fees starting June 3, 2026, which slashes taker fees by up to 25%.

Zero Fees on All TradFi Instruments

As traditional equities, technology stocks, and macro commodities continue to see strong market interest from investors, traditional financial instruments have become a notable trading trend. To support users looking to diversify, BTCC has removed all trading fees across its lineup of over 30 TradFi pairs.

This selection includes major US equities, precious metals, and global indices. The update provides a cost-effective path for crypto traders to gain exposure to traditional financial markets using USDT as collateral under a single account.

Up to 25% Off Futures Trading Fees

Alongside the TradFi fee update, BTCC has lowered its standard futures fee structure. The largest percentage reductions focus specifically on beginner and entry-level tiers, which allows new traders to retain higher margins without a large trading volume.

The fee adjustment also applies to newly listed Korean stock pairs, including Hyundai Motor Company (HYUNDAIUSDT), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SAMSUNGUSDT), and SK Hynix Inc. (SKHYNIXUSDT), whose underlying equities have seen significant price movements over the past couple of months.

The reduced fee structure features up to a 25% discount on taker fees to directly maximize user profit margins:

By pairing zero-fee trading for its over 30 traditional financial instruments with a maximum 25% fee reduction for standard crypto and trending new listings, BTCC ensures that traders can lower their costs and scale higher gains under one secure roof. Backed by 15 years of stable operation and zero historical security breaches, BTCC continues to pioneer affordable, secure trading for its 11 million global users.

For more information regarding the updated fee schedules, please visit the official pages:



New Zero-fee TradFi Pairs Lowered VIP Fee Structure

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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