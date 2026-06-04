Excelitas Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The report outlines Excelitas' continued work to integrate sustainability into the way it operates, innovates and partners across its global enterprise. Building on the sustainability strategy introduced in 2024, the 2025 report provides an update on the company's priorities, governance, management systems and planned initiatives across environmental, social and governance areas.

“At Excelitas, sustainability is not a separate initiative, it is an extension of how we build our business, support our customers and create long-term value,” said Ron Keating, President and CEO of Excelitas.“We are proud of the progress we have made, while recognizing that our sustainability journey is ongoing. This report reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, stronger data, responsible operations and measurable progress.”

Excelitas' sustainability strategy is organized around two complementary priorities: growing its handprint through innovative products and solutions that help improve human safety, quality of life and productivity; and reducing its footprint through safe, efficient and responsible operations.

Key examples covered in the 2025 report that demonstrate these priorities include:



Enabling customers to enrich life by delivering advanced photonic, sensing and detection technologies that power critical applications across life sciences, industrial and semiconductor markets. Excelitas components help improve patient outcomes, enhance productivity and automation, safeguard people and infrastructure, and support more efficient use of resources;

Ongoing efforts to improve environmental management, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, water stewardship and responsible materials practices;

Continued focus on employee health and safety, including ISO 45001-aligned management systems, training and incident reporting processes;

Efforts to strengthen employee engagement, leadership development and corporate culture following the company's updated Purpose, Mission, Vision and Values;

Enhancements to data privacy, cybersecurity governance and employee training; and Continued development of responsible supply chain practices, including supplier due diligence, conflict minerals management and supplier code of conduct initiatives.



“Our approach is pragmatic and focused on the areas where we can have the greatest impact,” Keating said.“We are working to improve the quality of our data, strengthen our processes and build the capabilities needed to meet evolving expectations from customers, employees, regulators and other stakeholders.”

The report utilizes several sustainability reporting standards to map its disclosures, including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2, and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at: .

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

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+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

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+1 (401) 490-9700