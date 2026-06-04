Cogensus Receives Further Investment From Caduceus Capital Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, WY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogensus, an AI health technology company focused on legacy preservation and supporting cognitive decline in older adults, has received further Investment from Caduceus Capital Partners. This additional support will allow Cogensus to accelerate its growth and expansion, offering more robust capabilities to a wider range of enterprise clients.

“Cogensus is tackling one of the most consequential challenges of our time: transforming care and quality of life for billions of people and their caregivers worldwide. Having worked closely with Matthew and the Cogensus team through our Caduceus LAUNCH accelerator, we've seen firsthand their relentless focus and ability to translate their vision to progress,” said Adam Bauer, managing partner of Caduceus Capital Partners.“We're proud to support them in their next phase of growth.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Caduceus Capital Partners,” says Cogensus Founder and CEO, Matthew Edgerton.“They have been active partners in helping us on our mission towards improving care around cognitive health. With this additional investment and ongoing support from their network, we expect big things on the horizon for Cogensus.”

The Cogensus platform is expected to be available commercially in Q3 of 2026.

To learn more about our mission or the platform, please visit us at .

Caduceus Capital Partners is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to fueling the growth of digital health startups across the U.S. With a national presence and a network rich in operational and clinical expertise, we bring both capital and strategic partnership to our portfolio companies. Learn more at .

About Cogensus

Media Empowered Cognitive Health SaaS for older adults.

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