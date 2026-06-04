Congress In Power In Chamba Urban Body After 10 Years, Says Himachal Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, June 4 (IANS) The Congress has returned to power in Chamba urban local body after 10 years and in the Chuwari municipality in Himachal Pradesh after 15 years, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said here on Thursday.

He said the Congress also performed exceptionally well in the urban local body elections in Chamba district.

“After 10 years Congress-backed candidates won both the President and Vice-President posts in the Chamba urban local body and after 15 years they secured both positions in the Chuwari municipal body as well,” Negi told the media here.

He said BJP leaders“are trying to divert public attention from pressing issues such as rising petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices by falsely claiming victory in the just held panchayat elections”.

The minister said people across the state are demanding answers from the BJP over inflation.

“The prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders continue to rise, placing a heavy burden on ordinary families.” He said the BJP leaders are urging people to avoid buying items such as gold and silver, whereas remaining silent on the increasing cost of essential goods and services.

Negi said that the BJP“is attempting to distract people from the real issues by portraying the Panchayati Raj institution election results as a victory for the party, despite a clear rejection of the BJP by voters across the state”.

He said the panchayat elections were not contested on political party symbols. Whereas out of 3,754 panchayats in the state, around 2,400 pradhans and 2,600 deputy pradhans elected were candidates aligned with the Congress.

He said the results of urban local body elections also favoured the Congress. He said Congress-backed candidates won in 29 out of the state's 53 urban local bodies. In particular, the Congress secured victories in all six municipal bodies in Kangra district, while the BJP failed to win any.

He said the BJP suffered a complete setback in Mandi district. Given these results, he questioned the basis on which the BJP was claiming victory.

Negi said the panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols and are generally influenced more by a candidate's personal popularity, local issues and regional factors.

Despite this, the BJP has been the giving a political colour results in an attempt to mislead the public.