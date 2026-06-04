Drug Mafia In Rajasthan Under Siege As AGTF Seizes Narcotics, Assets Worth Over Rs 679 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) In what officials describe as a relentless surgical strike on Rajasthan's narcotics underworld, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has, within just one year of its formation, dismantled major drug trafficking networks, arrested 557 accused, and seized narcotics and assets worth more than Rs 679 crore.

From destroying illegal opium cultivation and raiding clandestine drug manufacturing units to intercepting cross-border smuggling operations involving heroin, weapons, and drones, the AGTF has emerged as the state's spearhead in the war against the drug mafia.

The crackdown, launched under the state government's "zero-tolerance" policy against narcotics, has dealt a significant blow to organised drug syndicates operating across Rajasthan.

One year after its formation, the AGTF has emerged as a key force in Rajasthan's crackdown on drug trafficking and organised crime, registering major successes against narcotics networks operating within the state and across international borders, officials said.

Constituted in August 2025, the task force was established to strengthen action against drug mafias and criminal syndicates under the state government's "Zero Tolerance" policy.

In its first year of operations, the specialised unit has registered 389 cases and arrested 557 accused involved in narcotics trafficking and related crimes, officials confirmed to IANS.

The agency's enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of narcotics and other assets valued at more than Rs 679 crore.

Recoveries made during AGTF operations include more than 263 kg of opium, over 15,695 kg of doda-post (poppy husk), over 326 kg of smack, more than 185 kg of MD drugs, 339 kg of ganja, and more than 39,000 narcotic tablets.

Authorities have also destroyed more than 31,000 cannabis plants and thousands of opium plants.

A significant achievement of the AGTF has been its action against illegal narcotics cultivation.

In 170 separate cases, the task force dismantled illicit opium cultivation operations and destroyed nearly 7.5 lakh opium plants.

During these operations, 519 kg of opium pods and 202 kg of doda chura were seized, striking at the source of the drug supply chain.

The agency has also intensified action against illegal narcotics manufacturing units.

Before the formation of the AGTF, only six operations had been conducted statewide, leading to the arrest of 12 accused.

Since August 2025, authorities have conducted 27 operations, arresting 68 accused. Of these, seven major operations were carried out directly by the AGTF.

The task force has recorded notable success in combating cross-border drug smuggling as well.

In 2026 alone, 31 traffickers have been arrested in 14 cases involving international narcotics networks.

Recoveries in these cases include 56.319 kg of heroin, 11 pistols, and two drones, highlighting the sophisticated methods increasingly used by smugglers.

Beyond fresh arrests, the AGTF has also tracked down and apprehended 60 wanted criminals involved in drug trafficking.

Simultaneously, awareness campaigns are being conducted across Rajasthan to educate youth and students about the dangers of substance abuse.

The state government's intensified anti-drug strategy is also reflected in the rise in NDPS Act cases.

Between January and April 2026, a total of 3,598 cases were registered, compared to 2,992 during the corresponding period in 2025.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, meanwhile, has reiterated that no leniency will be shown towards those involved in narcotics trafficking and activities that endanger the future of young people.

The state government, he said, remains committed to its goal of building a 'drug-free' Rajasthan through sustained enforcement and public awareness initiatives.