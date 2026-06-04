Jason M. Hatfield Presented With CLE Award By The Arkansas Bar Association

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield announced that attorney Jason M. Hatfield will receive the CLE Award from the Arkansas Bar Association in recognition of his leadership in planning the Workers' Compensation Conference and his contributions to continuing legal education in the state.

Hatfield, who serves as chair of the association's Workers' Compensation Section, helped plan the recent Workers' Compensation Conference, a key continuing education program for Arkansas lawyers who handle workplace injury and related matters. As part of the conference, he presented a session titled“Demystifying the Functional Capacity Exam,” addressing a subject that often plays a central role in workers' compensation disputes.

The CLE Award is presented by the Arkansas Bar Association to members who demonstrate sustained commitment to the development and delivery of educational programs for the legal community. The recognition highlights Hatfield's work in designing programming intended to give practitioners clear, practical guidance in an area of law that frequently involves complex medical and vocational evidence.

Hatfield will be honored during the Arkansas Bar Association's Annual Meeting in Hot Springs on June 10 at a special, invitation-only Leadership Reception with Awards Recognition. The CLE Award will be conferred by Arkansas Bar Association President Jamie Jones Walsworth as part of the evening's program.

Award recipients, including Hatfield, will also be recognized beyond the Annual Meeting. The Arkansas Bar Association has announced that honorees will be featured in the Summer issue of The Arkansas Lawyer, the association's quarterly magazine, as well as in the August issue of AY Magazine. In addition, profiles of the award recipients will appear on the association's website.

Hatfield's role as chair of the Workers' Compensation Section places him at the center of efforts to develop programming and resources for Arkansas lawyers who represent injured workers, employers and insurers. His work on the Workers' Compensation Conference, including the planning of sessions and selection of topics and speakers, reflects the association's broader emphasis on continuing legal education as a professional obligation.

The Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield is a Northwest Arkansas law firm serving clients in workers' compensation and personal injury matters and participates in professional activities through the Arkansas Bar Association and other legal organizations.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789



Press Contact: Jason Hatfield

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