Robostrategy, Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Presentation On June 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboStrategy, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOT), a registered closed end fund providing exposure to private companies in robotics and physical AI, today announced it will host a Virtual Investor Presentation on June 10, 2026. The company listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol“BOT” on May 11, 2026.

The live Virtual Investor Presentation will feature presentations from RoboStrategy's leadership team, including CEO Andrew Kang, COO Marc Weinstein, and Jack Pearson and Scott Walter from the investment team, who will present RoboStrategy's differentiated opportunity set, a portfolio overview, and its long‐term growth strategy.

Event: RoboStrategy Virtual Investor Presentation

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Attendees can live stream the presentation on the X, YouTube and company's investor center.

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The live webcast of the formal presentation will air on the Investor Relations section of RoboStrategy's website. Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to register in advance. A replay of the webcast and related materials will be available following the event.

About RoboStrategy, Inc.

RoboStrategy, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company built to power participation in the robotics and physical AI revolution. As robotics continue to penetrate into everyday life, RoboStrategy seeks to provide public-market access to the companies building that future. The fund focuses on high-conviction equity positions in what the fund believes are category-defining robotics and physical artificial intelligence innovators, including leaders such as Figure AI, Apptronik, Dyna Robotics, Dexmate, and other pioneers advancing autonomous systems, including those building the critical supply chain. RoboStrategy was created to bridge public markets with private innovation, enabling broader participation in technologies that are redefining labor, productivity, and the relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

For more information, visit robostrategy

Safe Harbor

The Investor Day and the information contained in this release do not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

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