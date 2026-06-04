Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Application Deadline Approaches For 2026 Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Students Pursuing Careers in Health Science Have Until June 30, 2026, to Apply for the $20,000 Scholarship

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship is accepting applications through June 30, 2026, offering a $20,000 award to students pursuing careers caring for individuals with physical disabilities.

Administered through The Ferrari Foundation, the scholarship was established by Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy, in honor of his father, Daniel Ferrari, who became quadriplegic after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis. It recognizes students entering the health sciences who demonstrate academic achievement, compassion, and a commitment to improving patient care.

"We believe exceptional healthcare requires both technical expertise and compassion," said Ferrari. "This scholarship is designed to support students who are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients."

About the Scholarship

Now in its fifth year, the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship awards $20,000 to a student beginning their first year of full-time enrollment in a health science program at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2026.

Eligible applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 and submit an original essay between 1,000 and 2,000 words describing their experience working with patients with physical disabilities or explaining their motivation for pursuing a healthcare career dedicated to supporting individuals living with physical challenges.

Applicants are required to submit essays that reflect their authentic voice, personal experiences, and original perspective. While basic spelling and grammar editing tools may be used, essays generated or substantially altered using artificial intelligence (AI) are prohibited and may result in disqualification.

The scholarship reflects The Ferrari Foundation's ongoing mission to support future healthcare professionals and raise awareness of transverse myelitis and related neurological conditions.

Application Timeline

The application period for the 2026 scholarship cycle closes on June 30, 2026. Finalists are expected to be notified by July 31, 2026, with finalist interviews conducted virtually between August 13 and August 21, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be officially announced on September 1, 2026.

Finalists will be required to verify academic and enrollment information and participate in a virtual interview with the Scholarship Committee. Scholarship funds will be paid directly to the recipient's college or university and applied toward tuition expenses.

How to Apply

Students interested in applying can find the full application form, eligibility requirements, and submission details at .

Media contact:

Lindsey Wilson

The Ferrari Foundation

303-749-0074

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