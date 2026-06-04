Fanatics Markets Launches Loyalty And Rewards Program To Unlock Fanatics Ecosystem

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Markets announced a revolutionary new loyalty program that fully unlocks the Fanatics ecosystem with the introduction of Fanatics ONE and FanCash. Powered by Crypto's federally regulated infrastructure, every trade can earn rewards, giving customers more reasons than ever to participate:

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