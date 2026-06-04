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Fanatics Markets Launches Loyalty And Rewards Program To Unlock Fanatics Ecosystem


2026-06-04 10:16:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fanatics Markets Reimagines the Prediction Market Experience Where Trades Can Earn Rewards

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Markets announced a revolutionary new loyalty program that fully unlocks the Fanatics ecosystem with the introduction of Fanatics ONE and FanCash. Powered by Crypto's federally regulated infrastructure, every trade can earn rewards, giving customers more reasons than ever to participate:

  • Launched in 2025, Fanatics ONE has quickly grown its membership across the sports and entertainment ecosystem. As the loyalty program officially expands to Fanatics Markets, members will continue to earn FanCash and tier points based on their activity. Learn more here.
  • Fanatics customers have long enjoyed the benefits of FanCash and how it brings the Fanatics ecosystem to the forefront. Launching alongside summer's global soccer tournament, Fanatics Markets customers can earn up to 10% in FanCash* on their trades, win or lose - keeping them connected to the biggest moments of the tournament. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend in the Fanatics ecosystem on official merchandise, tickets, Fanatics Fest experiences, collectibles and on future trades.

FanCash on Fanatics Markets

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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