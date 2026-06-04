ISN® Celebrates One-Year Anniversary And Expands Energy-Based Trainings Through Partnership With Safety Function

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone reinforces ISN's mission to help organizations strengthen safety, compliance, and risk management across global operations

DALLAS, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the one-year anniversary of its partnership with Safety Function, continuing to expand access to critical safety training through ISNetworld®'s Learning Management System (LMS). The exclusive partnership gives ISN contractor customers access to 10 Safety Function courses, focused on Energy-Based Safety fundamentals, at no additional fee, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping organizations improve safety, compliance, and risk management across jobsites, with a goal of reducing workplace serious incidents and fatalities.

“Preventing serious injuries and fatalities will require a global community aligned around sound science and practical tools,” said Matt Hallowell, CEO at Safety Function.“This partnership expands access to energy-based safety knowledge by making high-quality training available to contractors of all sizes. We are proud to work with ISN to make this knowledge more accessible across the industry.”

By simplifying access to critical training, ISN continues to empower contractors and Hiring Clients to prioritize safety while enhancing operational efficiency. Through the past year, ISN contractors proactively assigned more than 17,500 courses to employees through ISN's LMS and Empower®, ISN's app for contractor workers, underscoring strong adoption and a growing focus on proactive hazard recognition.

Included in ISN's member-exclusive safety toolkit, the courses provide streamlined, on-demand access to high-impact resources, helping contractors better identify and control high-risk hazards across workforces. ISN's expanded Energy-based safety fundamentals are also reflected in ISN's latest Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) White Paper, which correlates root causes of SIF outcomes with the primary energy sources and high-energy hazards.

Available courses and benefits include:



Energy-Based Hazard Recognition tools such as the Energy Wheel, helping contractors better identify and understand high-risk energy sources

High-Energy Hazards and Direct Controls focused on practical mitigation strategies for serious workplace risks

High-Energy Control Assessments (HECA®) providing structured frameworks to help evaluate and improve safety controls

Multilingual course offerings in English, Spanish, and French to support global workforce accessibility Seamless access through ISNetworld's LMS and Empower tools at no additional cost to contractors



“Over the past year, this partnership helped ISN continue to expand subscriber access to hazard awareness training, supporting how contractors manage risk in the field,” said Marie Anderson, Chief Customer Success Officer at ISN.“ISN data shows serious incidents are often tied to identifiable, high-energy hazards, and offering Safety Function's training through ISNetworld helps our customers focus on the exposures that matter most to strengthen safety performance across operations.”

For more information about ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit.

About Safety Function

Safety Function is a training and advisory firm specializing in the application of safety science to practice. The company helps organizations translate evidence-based safety principles into operational systems, with a focus on Energy-Based Safety and the prevention of serious injuries and fatalities.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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