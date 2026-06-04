Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Faces Interrogation As Hunt For Manager Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The investigation into the massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, intensified on Thursday even as a court sent owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody. While police teams continue their search for the absconding manager, Jai Mishra, forensic experts are examining evidence from the site to assess alleged violations that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for Mishra, the manager of the property, who has been missing since the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Police have registered a case against Bajaj under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, negligence endangering human life, causing grievous hurt through negligence, damage to property, and negligent conduct related to fire safety.

Police reconstructed the sequence of events that resulted in the blaze. Forensic examination of everything pertaining to the incident is being carried out, officials told the media.

A team of forensic experts has collected samples and evidence from the site to determine the origin of the fire and assess whether safety lapses contributed to the scale of the disaster. Authorities are also reviewing the establishment's compliance with fire safety regulations and licensing requirements.

The investigation has increasingly focused on Mishra, the hotel's manager, who allegedly oversaw the day-to-day functioning of the property, say police officials. According to police, Bajaj informed investigators that Mishra was responsible for managing operations at the establishment.

Mishra is reported to have been absconding since the incident occurred around 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday. Police teams are trying to trace and nab him, officials said.

The fire erupted on Wednesday morning, trapping numerous guests inside the building and triggering a large-scale rescue operation. Among the deceased were 12 foreign nationals who were reportedly staying at the facility while accompanying relatives receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

The tragedy claimed a total of 21 lives and left several others injured, making it one of the most severe fire disasters reported in the city in recent years.

Medical authorities at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket reported that 15 injured victims are currently undergoing treatment. Hospital officials stated that all admitted patients remain stable.

Six patients continue to be on ventilator support. However, their condition is stable, say doctors. They are reportedly showing gradual signs of recovery at the same time.

Preliminary findings have disclosed multiple alleged violations at the hotel. Flourish Stay had reportedly been operating for seven to eight years without obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Services, officials said.

The property also lacked a designated fire exit, officials added. The establishment had approval to operate only six rooms, but it was functioning with approximately 26 rooms, officials revealed.

These alleged violations are expected to play a central role in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi authorities have initiated a broader crackdown on safety violations across the city.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi announced the formation of a joint task force following a high-level meeting convened by the Lieutenant Governor. The task force includes officials from the district administration, police, and civic bodies and has been tasked with conducting inspections of commercial establishments and lodging facilities.

According to Wahi, properties found violating safety regulations or operating without necessary approvals will face immediate action, including sealing of premises.

Moreover, forensic examinations are underway. Investigators have reportedly gathered evidence. The current focus is also on determining whether negligence, regulatory violations, or other factors contributed to the deadly fire.