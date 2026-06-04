Shooting After California High School Graduation: One Dead And Three Wounded, Police Launch Investigation

MENAFN - Live Mint) An 18-year-old was killed and three others were wounded after gunfire erupted in a parking lot following a high school graduation ceremony in Northern California on Wednesday evening, police said, as per multiple news reports.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Schafer Stadium at Fairfield High School in the city of Fairfield, about 50 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Shooting follows graduation ceremony

The shooting incident took place shortly after a commencement ceremony for Sem Yeto High School, according to school officials.

Authorities said four people suffered gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old victim died at the scene, while three others - aged 11, 20 and 25 - were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Police have not confirmed whether the deceased was a student.

Witnesses describe panic

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as gunfire rang out after the ceremony had ended.

A man attending the graduation told local television station KCRA that shots were fired while people were taking photographs in the school parking lot.

Nearby resident Amanda Prieto said she saw people "screaming and running through the parking lot" as the shooting unfolded.

Police launch investigation

Speaking at a news conference, Fairfield Police officer Michelle Belyea said officers responded to reports of gunfire at Fairfield High School around 7:15 p.m.

"There are four victims of gunshot wounds," Belyea said.

She added that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community but described the case as an active investigation. Authorities have not released information about a suspect, and no arrests have been announced.

Mayor urges public to share information

In a Facebook post, Alma Hernandez said an active shooter chase was underway following the incident and confirmed that multiple people had been shot during the graduation event.

She urged anyone with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims," Hernandez wrote.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are seeking information from witnesses who attended the graduation ceremony.

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