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Gunnison Copper Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp.: Announced a major district-wide drilling program at its Gunnison Copper Project, including the Strong & Harris satellite deposit, located in Arizona's Cochise Mining District. The entire drilling program has now been fully contracted and committed with drill rig mobilization expected to commence this month. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.45.
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