Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gunnison Copper Corp.

Gunnison Copper Corp.


2026-06-04 10:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Gunnison Copper Corp.: Announced a major district-wide drilling program at its Gunnison Copper Project, including the Strong & Harris satellite deposit, located in Arizona's Cochise Mining District. The entire drilling program has now been fully contracted and committed with drill rig mobilization expected to commence this month. Gunnison Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.45.

MENAFN04062026000212011056ID1111212168



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search