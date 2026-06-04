Candyfest Lights Up Baku Boulevard With Sweet Summer Delights

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Boulevard has turned into a lively wonderland of color, taste, and excitement with the arrival of CandyFest 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

From June 1 to July 31, the city's seaside park is hosting a celebration of summer filled with sweets, performances, and family-friendly fun.

The festival began on International Children's Day, setting the stage for weeks of joy. Each afternoon, children enjoy interactive shows packed with games, laughter, and creative performances.

With the evening glow, the energy shifts to spectacle, with a breathtaking water circus show dazzling audiences against the backdrop of the Caspian Sea.

CandyFest offers far more than entertainment. Along the boulevard, themed pavilions showcase candy-inspired treats and vibrant decorations that capture the playful spirit of summer.

Families wander through the park, taking in live music, dance shows, and exhibitions that highlight the season's "colors and flavors." Competitions and workshops add an interactive element, ensuring visitors of all ages can join in the fun.

The festival has quickly become a cultural highlight for Baku. It strengthens community ties, provides accessible leisure for residents, and adds to the city's appeal for tourists.

Note that Baku Boulevard is a regular venue for major festivals and cultural events, ranging from music and film to food and traditional celebrations. It has become a year-round hub for both locals and tourists.

In 2026, Baku Boulevard is hosting a variety of specific public events, festivals, and cultural gatherings.

The year kicked off with the massive winter fair, which brought light installations, outdoor food chalets, and public concerts to the seaside park.

In March, the boulevard became the central stage for the country's largest Novruz Spring Festival, filling the promenade with traditional fire-jumping displays, folk music stages, handmade craft markets, and local Azerbaijani food stalls.

Photo Courtesy: Baku Boulevard Facebook