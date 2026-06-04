Ukrainian Military Says It Has Established Drone Control Over Occupied Horlivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade said this in a Facebook post.

"Knight pilots have taken Horlivka under control," the post said.

Operators from the Spalakh unmanned systems battalion of the 28th Brigade said they are increasingly striking Russian logistics in the rear.

"Trucks, cars, quad bikes – everything that enters the temporarily occupied Horlivka burns there," the brigade said.

Source: 28th Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign

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The military noted that the city is located approximately 35-40 kilometers from Ukrainian positions. According to them, while the enemy previously moved relatively freely there, its transport is now under regular attack.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces