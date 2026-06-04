The IPO Record Has Stood For Six Years. Spacex Could Triple It In A Single Week.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As SpaceX targets a June 12 listing, James Altucher's free presentation walks through the satellite internet story driving the historic valuation.

Washington, D.C., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six years ago, Saudi Aramco completed what was at the time the largest public offering in history, raising $25.6 billion. The record has stood ever since. It may not survive June.

SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion in its upcoming listing and aims to raise approximately $75 billion, nearly three times that record. If those numbers hold, the record will not just be broken. It will be lapped.

The Scale Behind the Numbers

Trading is targeted to begin on June 12 on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. Behind the offering is one of the largest underwriting groups ever assembled, with more than 21 banks organized to support the deal.

At the projected valuation, this offering would generate more exit value than all venture backed public offerings of the last decade combined. The numbers are unlike anything that has come before in the history of public markets.

Why the Comparison Goes Beyond Dollar Amounts

The 2019 Aramco offering was the public market debut of an established company already producing billions of barrels of oil. The SpaceX listing is something entirely different. It is the debut of a company whose primary business is beaming internet from space to millions of people around the world, with ambitions that go well beyond that.

The valuation is not just speculation either. It is grounded in real business performance from Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet division.

Why Altucher Says the Number Reflects the Story

In a new free presentation, James Altucher, one of America's most followed technology investors, walks through why the upcoming June 12 listing deserves attention well beyond the record breaking headline.

Starlink generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, growing roughly 50% year over year, and accounts for 61% of SpaceX's total revenue, rising to 69% in the first quarter of 2026. The subscriber base reached 10.3 million across 155 countries by March 31, 2026.

As Altucher describes in the presentation: "Starlink is poised to permanently disrupt the $2.18 trillion telecom industry."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the expected June 12 listing. No email address, no credit card, and no sign up required. To view the presentation click here.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is one of America's most followed technology investors. He has been recognized by major financial outlets as a leading voice in early stage technology investing, and his books have been called by USA Today some of the best business books ever written. His research is published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm followed by more than 150,000 readers. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...