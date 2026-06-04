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Notes Reduction - Results Of Consent Solicitation
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Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Bond
Notes Reduction - Results of Consent Solicitation
04.06.2026 / 14:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOTICE OF RESULT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 4 June 2026 Travelex announces results of consent solicitation in relation to Notes Reduction and Proceeds Loan Reduction Further to its announcement dated 5 May 2026, Travelex is pleased to announce that the consent solicitation in respect of the 3.01% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248458049; Common Code: 224845804 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248458551; Common Code: 224845855) (the " Sterling Last-Out Notes "); the 15% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062) (the " Sterling First-Out Notes "); and the 3.01% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248456936; Common Code: 224845693 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248457405; Common Code: 224845740) (the " Euro Notes " and together with the Sterling Last-Out Notes, the " Last-Out Notes ", and the Last-Out Notes together with the Sterling First-Out Notes, the " Notes ") has concluded with the requisite majority of noteholders approving the Notes Reduction and the Proceeds Loans Reduction as detailed in the Notice of Written Resolution dated 5 May 2026. In order to implement the noteholder approved Notes Reduction and Proceeds Loans Reduction: (i) the Notes Trustee subsequently instructed the Clearing Systems to apply the pool factor adjustment to effect the Notes Reduction; and (ii) the Company entered into an amendment to the Proceeds Loans Agreements to effect the Proceeds Loan Reduction. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: ......
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|XS3194920388, XS3194920628
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2339926
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2339926 04.06.2026 CET/CEST
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