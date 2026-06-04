BJP Declares Candidate For Rajya Sabha Elections, Odisha Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Committee on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled across several states, along with the by-election in Odisha.

Gujarat will see a strong slate of candidates with Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar, and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanjariya receiving tickets, indicating the BJP's intent to reinforce its dominance in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal have been declared as nominees.

From Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has nominated Tai Tagak, a prominent figure in the state's political field while Manipur will be represented by A. Sharda Devi, a leader known for her organisational acumen.

Rajasthan's candidates include Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia, both of whom bring significant political experience and grassroots connect to the table.

For the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha, the BJP has fielded Debasish Samantaray, marking a crucial move in a state where the party continues to expand its footprint.

The choice of candidates across these states highlights the BJP's emphasis on balancing regional leadership with national visibility, ensuring that its representation in the Rajya Sabha remains both diverse and strategically aligned.

The announcement comes at a time when the BJP is gearing up for a series of electoral challenges, and the Rajya Sabha elections are seen as a key step in strengthening its Legislative influence.

By fielding candidates with varied backgrounds and political strengths, the BJP aims to consolidate its position and push forward its agenda in Parliament.

With this list, the BJP has set the stage for a competitive contest in the biennial elections, reflecting its broader strategy of combining organisational loyalty with regional outreach.

The party's choices are expected to energise its cadre and reinforce its standing in the states where these elections will be held.